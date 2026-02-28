Associate Sponsors

AI will increase employment opportunities, not cut jobs: Narayana Murthy

Infosys founder dismissed fears of AI-led job losses, saying technology shifts have historically generated new opportunities and demanded continuous learning and adaptability

Narayana Murthy, Infosys
Narayana Murthy said India has yet to fully tap the potential of IoT and predicted significant opportunities in the segment
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has sought to calm fears of widespread job losses triggered by artificial intelligence (AI), arguing that technological shifts have historically expanded employment rather than reduced it.
 
Speaking at an event at the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore), Murthy said he remains convinced that technology does not diminish jobs at the macro level. Instead, it alters the nature of work and creates fresh opportunities that demand new capabilities.
 
Lessons from earlier disruptions
 
Drawing on past experience, he referred to the rollout of core banking solutions (CBS), which had once sparked concerns about large-scale redundancies. In practice, he noted, the banking sector in the United Kingdom, and later in India, witnessed job growth as technology improved efficiency and expanded services.
 
According to Murthy, AI tools are set to significantly raise productivity across industries. At the same time, legacy platforms and ongoing maintenance requirements will continue to sustain employment in the technology services ecosystem.
 
Changing skill priorities
 
In software services, he said the focus of professionals will gradually shift. As AI systems take over much of the coding work, greater emphasis will be placed on ‘defining requirements clearly’ and ‘framing problems accurately’.
 
“That is where professionals will spend more time once AI starts coding,” he observed, stressing that mindset shifts and continuous learning will be crucial.
 
Mega trends for India
 
Murthy identified self-learning technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), technology-driven healthcare delivery and productivity gains in agriculture as major forces likely to shape India over the coming decade.
 
He said India has yet to fully tap the potential of IoT and predicted significant opportunities in the segment. At present, he added, the country largely relies on structured, trainable algorithms based on regression models and has not widely adopted advanced self-learning systems such as deep learning and neural networks.
 
Murthy’s comments come amid volatility in global technology stocks, as investors weigh the disruptive potential of large language model-based AI tools on traditional software services businesses.
 
First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

