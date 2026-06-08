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Algo Rhythm: India tops the charts in workplace AI adoption, says BCG study

Indian workers are among the world's most enthusiastic AI users, with 88% reporting higher job satisfaction after adopting the technology, says a BCG study

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Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 12:08 AM IST
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Workers in India use artificial intelligence (AI) more often, and with greater enthusiasm than almost anywhere else in the world, according to a new study. While Western companies are moving slowly because they are worried about risks and rules, workers and managers in India are using the technology to move twice as fast, says BCG’s AI at Work 2026 report. As many as 88 per cent of Indian employees report improved job satisfaction after adopting AI, putting the country on top by this metric. 
 
                                   
 

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceDigital transformationworkforce

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 12:08 AM IST

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