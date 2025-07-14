All eyes are on Google after Samsung, Vivo unveil premium foldable devices

Samsung and Vivo unveiling their latest foldables, Google could be next in line for a major hardware launch. The company is expected to host its Made by Google 2025 event next month, where it will likely introduce the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and updated wearables like the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. Withandunveiling their latest foldables, Google could be next in line for a major hardware launch. The company is expected to host its Made by Google 2025 event next month, where it will likely introduce the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and updated wearables like the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a.

Made By Google 2025: Expected schedule

Last year, Google moved its Pixel launch timeline from October to August, revealing devices earlier than usual. A similar schedule is expected this year, with the Made by Google 2025 event likely to take place in the second week of August. For context, the 2024 edition was held on August 13.

ALSO READ: Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE launched in India: Check price, specifications, more According to 9to5Google, the Pixel 10 lineup could be unveiled by mid-August, with deliveries potentially starting around August 20. Made By Google 2025: Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a expected Pixel 10 series: The anticipated Google Pixel 10 series is expected to encompass four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google is unlikely to introduce a major design overhaul this year, instead opting for subtle refinements. However, notable changes are expected in the camera department, particularly for the base model.

The standard Pixel 10 may adopt the same main and ultra-wide camera sensors seen in the Pixel 9a, which would represent a downgrade compared to the Pixel 9. It might compensate for this by adding a telephoto lens with 5x periscope-style optical zoom, similar to the one found on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: India pricing to specifications and hand-on video The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are expected to retain their current camera systems, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may also switch to the Pixel 9a’s primary sensor, replacing the higher-resolution sensor previously used in the foldable model.

All four devices are expected to run on Google’s upcoming Tensor G5 chipset and boot Android 16 out of the box. Last year, Pixel 9 launched with Android 14 even though Android 15 was already in preview. Google is likely to change that this year as Android 16 is already rolling out to eligible Pixel devices. Additionally, the Pro models may support the Qi2 wireless charging standard. Alongside the Pixel 10 series smartphones, Google is anticipated to launch wearable devices including the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. Pixel Watch 4: Details on the Pixel Watch 4 remain limited, but TechRadar recently reported that it will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, similar to the previous generation. It may also be offered in new colour variants, including: