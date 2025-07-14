Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 14 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a set of redeem codes for July 14, offering players the opportunity to claim rewards like exclusive character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time boosters.

These codes come with both time and usage restrictions, so it’s best to use them as soon as possible before they become invalid.

Below is the complete list of currently active codes, along with simple instructions on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 14 are:

GHTY89VCX2LK

BVCX45LKJHG6

LKJH78GFDSA3

POIU12MNBVCX

TREW90QAZXCV

YUIO34LKJMNB

ASDF67GHJKL9

ZXCV23BNMLKP

HJKL56POIUYT

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY ALSO READ: Google Gemini can now turn your photos into videos with audio: Check how Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, rewards are delivered directly to your in-game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, they’re automatically credited to your account.