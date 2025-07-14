Home / Technology / Tech News / Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect from Samsung's next fan-edition smartphone

Expected in October, the Galaxy S25 FE may bring a lightweight design, LTPO screen, better selfie camera, and long-term software support to the mid-premium range

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Jul 14 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) in India in the coming months. Ahead of the potential launch, the alleged design and specifications of the Galaxy S25 FE have surfaced on the web. Another piece of information has surfaced online recently, which suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might sport an LTPO display and feature an upgrade in battery capacity. Here’s what to expect from the anticipated smartphone.

Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect

According to GSMArena, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 FE is largely expected to retain last year’s design, but with a shift to Armor Aluminium, and become slimmer and lighter at 7.4mm thick and 190g (down from 8.0mm and 213g). It will likely feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO display with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, distinguishing it from the S25+’s higher-resolution panel and Victus 2 protection.
The Galaxy S25 FE might be powered by the Exynos 2400 chip, paired with 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, as reported by GSMArena. Battery capacity might be bumped to 4,900mAh (from 4,700mAh), with 45W fast charging — up from 25W — while 15W wireless charging is expected.
The camera setup is expected to remain mostly unchanged with a 50MP main, 8MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide. However, the selfie camera will reportedly get an upgrade to 12MP, possibly with autofocus. The device is also expected to follow Samsung’s seven-year software support promise. The smartphone might be launched around early October, following the timeline of previous FE models.

Jul 14 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

