Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect from Samsung's next fan-edition smartphone

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) in India in the coming months. Ahead of the potential launch, the alleged design and specifications of the Galaxy S25 FE have surfaced on the web. Another piece of information has surfaced online recently, which suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might sport an LTPO display and feature an upgrade in battery capacity. Here’s what to expect from the anticipated smartphone.

Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect

According to GSMArena, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 FE is largely expected to retain last year’s design, but with a shift to Armor Aluminium, and become slimmer and lighter at 7.4mm thick and 190g (down from 8.0mm and 213g). It will likely feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO display with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, distinguishing it from the S25+’s higher-resolution panel and Victus 2 protection.