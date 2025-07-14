Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s: Specs comparison, unboxing videos, and more

Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s: Specs comparison, unboxing videos, and more

The new Vivo X200 FE goes head-to-head with the OnePlus 13s, offering strong specs and AI features in the premium mid-range smartphone segment

OnePlus 13s and Vivo X200 FE
OnePlus 13s and Vivo X200 FE
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
With the launch of the Vivo X200 FE, Vivo has entered the fast-growing compact flagship segment, bringing flagship-tier features — like a Zeiss co-engineered camera system — to a more compact form factor. This brings the new Vivo X200 FE in direct competition with the OnePlus 13s, which launched earlier this year in a similar form factor. How do these two smartphones compare? Let’s find out:

Price

  • OnePlus 13: Rs 54,999 (256GB storage)
  • Vivo X200 FE: Rs 54,999 (256GB storage)

Performance

In terms of performance, the Vivo X200 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, while the OnePlus 13s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The Vivo X200 FE comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13s is offered with 12GB of RAM paired with up to 512GB of storage.

Display

The OnePlus 13s and Vivo X200 FE offer nearly identical display experiences, with both featuring AMOLED panels measuring around 6.3 inches — 6.32 inches on the OnePlus 13s and 6.31 inches on the Vivo X200 FE. They share the same resolution of 2640x1216 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera

When it comes to photography, the OnePlus 13s features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor (OIS + AF) and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. There is also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. 
In comparison, the Vivo X200 FE boasts a more versatile triple rear camera system co-engineered with Zeiss. It includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It also offers a higher resolution 50MP front camera. 

Battery

The OnePlus 13s packs a 5,850mAh battery supported by 80W wired charging. However, the Vivo X200 FE takes the lead in this area with a larger 6,500mAh battery and 90W wired charging. Both smartphones lack support for wireless charging. 

Software

Both smartphones run on Android 15-based user interface, with the Vivo X200 FE featuring Funtouch OS 15 and the OnePlus 13s running OxygenOS 15. The Vivo X200 FE focuses heavily on AI-powered photography, offering tools like AI Imaging Studio, AI Four Seasons Portrait, AI Reflection Erase, AI Magic Move, and AI Image Expander for enhanced creative control.
 
In contrast, the OnePlus 13s debuts the company’s new “OnePlus AI” suite, highlighted by the customisable “Plus Key,” which replaces the traditional Alert Slider and serves as a shortcut to various AI functions. Key AI features on the OnePlus 13s include AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant, AI Translation, AI Search, AI Reframe, and AI Best Face 2.0. 
 
OnePlus 13s: Specifications
  • Display: 6.32-inch, 2640x1216 (FHD+), 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1600nits brightness in HBM
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 50MP 2x telephoto (AF)
  • Front camera: 32MP (AF)
  • Battery: 5,850mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • OS: OxygenOS 15 (based on Android 15)
Vivo X200 FE: Specification
  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 2640x1216 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: up to 512GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX921 primary (OIS), 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto (OIS, 3x zoom), 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP (AF)
  • Battery: 6500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

Topics :OnePlusVivoOnePlus in Indiacameras

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

