Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: iPhone 13 available at its lowest price

Amazon is back with Great Indian Festival sales, offering discounts on smartphones and accessories, electronics and accessories, home, kitchen and outdoor, etc. The much-awaited Amazon sale will kickstart on October 8, 2023.

During this Amazon sale 2023, Amazon will offer huge deals and discounts from different categories and an additional 10 per cent off on your SBI card on your purchase. The e-commerce platform can offer up to 40 per cent off on major laptop brands.

The key highlighter for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is the iPhone 13, which will be available at an all-time low price during the Amazon festival. After two years, the iPhone 13 is a strong contender among other premium smartphones in the market.

iPhone 13 debuted in 2021 along with iPhone 13 Pro and Mini, and the price starts at Rs 79,900. Unquestionably, iPhone 13 is still one of the best choices.

What is the current price of iPhone 13? iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 59,900 for the 128GB storage variant, Rs 69,900 for the 256 GB model and Rs 89,900 for the 512 GB model. Hence, the Amazon Great Indian Festival delivers substantial discounts of up to Rs 20,000 on the market price of the iPhone 13.

The Great Indian Festival is going to offer iPhone 13 under Rs 40,000, as e-commerce giant teaser revealed. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be available under Rss 40,000 inclusive of bank discounts and extra discounts on the exchange of old smartphones.

Additionally, SBI bank debit or credit card holders can get an extra discount of Rs 1,500, and SBI bank customers can also claim a 10 per cent discount on mobile purchases, capped at Rs 1,500, while other categories boast an upper limit of Rs 1,750.

What are the specifications of the iPhone 13? The iPhone 13 is powered by the company's flagship A15 Bionic chipset, featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The device also has a 12 MP dual rear camera and a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode facilities.

Discounts on other products The Amazon Great Indian Festival is not only offering huge discounts on iPhone 13 but on many other products as well. The e-commerce platform is offering up to 44 per cent discounts on laptops and accessories, 76 per cent off on boat headphones and speakers, up to 56 per cent off on Alexa devices, up to 60 per cent off on refrigerators, etc.

Along with these accessories, one can also get good discounts on home products, clothes, footwear, beauty and makeup, etc. during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

When will the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 begin?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival will kickstart on October 8 2023. However, for premium users, the sale will begin on October 7, 2023.

What to expect at the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

The e-commerce platform is all set to offer massive discounts on different products and gadgets. Buyers can get up to 75 per cent off on TVs and appliances, up to 40 per cent off on best laptops, etc.

Along with all this, SBI users can also get an additional 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on mobile phones and up to Rs 1,750 on other categories.