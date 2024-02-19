Android 15 now available in developers preview: What is new in Google's OS?

Google has released “Developer Preview” of its Android 15 operating system for smartphones. In the preview, the company has added new features and performance-and-security improvements that it plans to bring with the next version of the Android operating system. Here is everything new that Google could bring to Android powered smartphones this year:

In-app camera controls

With the Android 15 system update, Google plans to add new extensions for more control over the camera hardware. Google would allow developers to adjust the brightness level of the camera preview with low-light enhancements. Additionally, developers also gain controls to adjust the flash intensity in both single and torch modes.

Performance control

For performance intensive apps and games that require power and thermal system capability, Android 15 will add new options including a power-efficiency mode. The power-efficiency mode will let developers know that a specific line of code should prefer power saving over performance. It is said to enhance the overall experience of the app and allow better background workload management.

Other notable capabilities include the feature that would let developers know the possible thermal throttling status. Essentially, it would allow developers to know if their program would make the device overheat and cause performance degradation.

Updates to existing functions

Health Connect, a platform for managing and sharing collected data related to health and fitness, would get an update with Android 15. The update would enable support for new data types within the fitness and nutrition section.

The partial screen sharing capability, which was introduced in one of the Android 14’s beta versions, would be included in Android 15. It would let users record a screen partially or just the content within the app, rather than the whole screen. Google has also mandated that the user consent will be required for each recording session.

Privacy and Security

Google would improve user’s privacy and security with the Android 15 update. An upgrade to the “File Integrity Manager” would allow developers to protect files using custom cryptographic signatures, ensuring that the files do not get tampered with or corrupted.

Similarly, Android 15 would incorporate the latest version of its Privacy Sandbox, which is an initiative by Google to find ways for applications to leverage targeted ads that align with user privacy policies.