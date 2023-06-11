Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple announces new 'tvOS 17' to offer native VPN support to Apple TV

Apple has announced the new 'tvOS 17' operating system which will allow developers to create VPN applications for Apple TV

IANS San Francisco
Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Apple has announced the new 'tvOS 17' operating system which will allow developers to create VPN applications for Apple TV.

"This can benefit enterprise and education users wanting to access content on their private networks, allowing Apple TV to be a great office and conference room solution in even more places," the company said in a blogpost.

The tvOS 17 is currently available as a developer beta, and it will be available as a free software update this fall.

Apple TV 4K users will be able to initiate calls directly from their TV with the new FaceTime app.

Also, tvOS 17 will come with an all-new Control Center, along with other enhancements that will provide a more personalised experience to users.

Meanwhile, the iPhone maker has introduced 'watchOS 10'-- the operating system of Apple Watch -- which includes redesigned applications, new faces and much more.

According to Alan Dye, Apple's vice president of Human Interface Design, the redesigned interface will provide users with the "the information that matters most to them at a glance, simplified navigation, and a new visual language that takes full advantage of the Apple Watch display".

--IANS

aj/prw/dpb

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

