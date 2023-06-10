Weekend Bites: Battle for post-iPhone world, and urban cowboys ride again

Dave Lee, writing for Bloomberg
, said Apple had done what many technology observers had thought impossible. “It has made mixed-reality computing interesting and appealing.”
Wall Street was less impressed, probably because of Vision Pro’s high price tag of $3,499. Apple, after appearing to move towards $3 trillion in market cap in earlier trading sessions, lost ground after the launch.
“The good news is that there’s no kind of magical solutions that they have to any of the constraints on laws of physics that our teams haven’t already explored and thought of... It costs seven times more and now requires so much energy that now you need a battery and a wire attached to it to use it,” said Mark Zuckerberg, as reported by The Verge. Zuckerberg’s Quest is priced at $499.
Elon Musk put out a meme on his Twitter handle showing a picture of a woman wearing Vision Pro alongside a picture of mushrooms. This is high-end stuff.
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee decided to maintain the status quo
on repo rate in a second consecutive review. The central bank decided to return to its primary objective of targeting headline inflation of 4 per cent, which was kept in abeyance in the past three years due to the pandemic and the war in Europe.
Four states have breached the 10% mark in electric two-wheeler penetration
. Goa leads the way, albeit with modest numbers, followed by Kerala and Karnataka. Maharashtra is by far the largest state by the number of electric two-wheelers sold.
Airfares on certain busy routes
from Delhi dropped between 14 per cent and 61 per cent, said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had instructed airlines in a meeting on June 5 to keep fares reasonable.
Byju’s skipped an interest payment of about $40 million on a loan from US-based investment management firm, Redwood, becoming the only Indian start-up to default
on a US dollar loan. It also filed a suit against Redwood, challenging the acceleration of the $1.2-billion term loan facility.
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar ruled out any threat of job losses
because of artificial intelligence, saying the current form of AI was largely task-oriented and incapable of dealing with situations requiring logic and reasoning.
The Gypsy was Maruti’s third vehicle in India. Coming in 1985, it added a new dimension to driving.
It would be an understatement to say it was a capable vehicle. With its resilient suspension and four-wheel drive, it could literally go anywhere. The Bites has heard eyewitness accounts of the Gypsy riding uphill in horrible weather in Ladakh while other vehicles, trying to climb, were sliding backwards even as their wheels spun forward.
That said, it would be an overstatement to say that the Gypsy was a comfortable ride. The Bites owned one for a while, and, speaking from experience, the Gypsy tried you in ways other vehicles could not dare to.
In the new Jimny from Maruti, starting at just under Rs 13 lakh, many see the return of the Gypsy. The difference is that Maruti sees the Jimny, with five doors, as a lifestyle product, not confining it to the three-door Gypsy’s loyal base of rally enthusiasts, off-road lovers, the police, and the armed forces.
Although the Gypsy started the off-roader market in India, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Thar has reinvented it. Seen that way, Maruti is trying to reclaim a market. That won’t be easy. Last heard, a five-door Thar was on its way to the market, which could be expected to go off-road a bit.
(Suveen Sinha is Chief Content Editor at Business Standard)