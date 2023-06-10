Weekend Bites: Battle for post-iPhone world, and urban cowboys ride again

Does this signal the death of large screen TV displays? Wonder what the boardrooms at Samsung & Sony plotting in response… And what about community-watching of movies & sports matches? Will that now be replaced by a roomful of zombies wearing headsets? — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 6, 2023

Dave Lee, writing for Bloomberg , said Apple had done what many technology observers had thought impossible. “It has made mixed-reality computing interesting and appealing.”

Wall Street was less impressed, probably because of Vision Pro’s high price tag of $3,499. Apple, after appearing to move towards $3 trillion in market cap in earlier trading sessions, lost ground after the launch.

The reaction from two of the more-talked-about tech titans resembled a no-holds-barred battle

“The good news is that there’s no kind of magical solutions that they have to any of the constraints on laws of physics that our teams haven’t already explored and thought of... It costs seven times more and now requires so much energy that now you need a battery and a wire attached to it to use it,” said Mark Zuckerberg, as reported by The Verge. Zuckerberg’s Quest is priced at $499.

Elon Musk put out a meme on his Twitter handle showing a picture of a woman wearing Vision Pro alongside a picture of mushrooms. This is high-end stuff.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee decided to maintain the status quo on repo rate in a second consecutive review. The central bank decided to return to its primary objective of targeting headline inflation of 4 per cent, which was kept in abeyance in the past three years due to the pandemic and the war in Europe.

Four states have breached the 10% mark in electric two-wheeler penetration . Goa leads the way, albeit with modest numbers, followed by Kerala and Karnataka. Maharashtra is by far the largest state by the number of electric two-wheelers sold.

Airfares on certain busy routes from Delhi dropped between 14 per cent and 61 per cent, said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had instructed airlines in a meeting on June 5 to keep fares reasonable.

Byju’s skipped an interest payment of about $40 million on a loan from US-based investment management firm, Redwood, becoming the only Indian start-up to default on a US dollar loan. It also filed a suit against Redwood, challenging the acceleration of the $1.2-billion term loan facility.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar ruled out any threat of job losses because of artificial intelligence, saying the current form of AI was largely task-oriented and incapable of dealing with situations requiring logic and reasoning.

