Twitter to soon start paying creators for ads served in their replies

"The creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count," Musk tweeted

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Elon Musk on Saturday said Twitter will soon start paying creators for ads served in their replies with a payment block of USD five million.

"In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. The first block payment totals USD 5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count," Musk tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Elon Musk has yet again claimed his position as the world's richest person after beating the CEO of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of Thursday, Musk's net worth was about USD 192 billion, with Arnault's USD 187 billion.

Index data showed behind Musk and Arnault are Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates at USD 144 billion and USD 125 billion, respectively.

The index is a daily ranking of the world's wealthiest people. Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire's profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

