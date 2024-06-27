Apple expands support for third-party iPhone repairs in these countries

Apple has announced that it is expanding the availability of “Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair” software to users in 32 European countries, including the UK, France, and Germany. The software, launched last year in the US, allows users to test parts on their iPhone that may need repair and for optimal parts functionality and performance. In other countries, only Apple Authorised Service Providers and select independent repair providers are authorised by the company to use this software. Apple said that the software now supports iPhone, Mac, and Studio Display models.

Prior to the Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair software, when an iPhone user took a device to an Apple Store for repair, the company authorised service provider used a diagnostic software to identify which of the components was having an issue. However, there was no method for the user or a third-part repair provider to access the software. The Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair software brings similar capability for users to determine the issue within their device. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Use of third-party components in repair

In addition to the expansion of the software, Apple has published a “whitepaper” explaining the company’s principles for designing for longevity. Within the paper, Apple further details on how using third-party parts or repair service will affect their experience in the future.

Detailing on the use of third-party display usage, the company stated that starting later this year, “Apple will allow consumers to activate True Tone with third-party parts to the best performance that can be provided.” True Tone is a feature that adjusts the colour and intensity of the display to match ambient light. The True Tone feature currently does not work with third-party displays as “it requires precise calibration to function properly.”

Similarly, Apple said that starting later in 2024, Apple will display battery health metrics such as maximum capacity and cycle count for devices that are powered by third-party batteries. However, the information will be presented with a notification stating that “Apple cannot verify the information presented.”