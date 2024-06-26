Tech wrap Jun 26: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked confirmed for July 10

Samsung has scheduled the Galaxy Unpacked event for July 10 where the South Korean electronics maker will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. While the foldable devices will be in focus, announcements related to mobile artificial intelligence (Galaxy AI) and wearable devices, especially the Galaxy Ring, are expected to take centre stage.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra India launch on July 4

Announced on June 25, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is coming to India on July 4. The flip-style foldable smartphone boasts a full-sized cover display with support for Google Gemini assistant for easy access without necessitating the phone unfolding, a dual-camera system with a 2x telephoto paired with wide-angle main sensor, and IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Available for Macs powered by Apple silicon, the ChatGPT app boasts deeper integration into the operating system – supports keyboard shortcut to kick off a conversation. Powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o model, the AI chatbot offers reasoning capability across audio, visual and text. Earlier, OpenAI had confirmed that the ChatGPT app for Microsoft Windows platform is in the works and will be launched later this year.

Google has scheduled a “Made by Google” event for August 13 where it will announce the Pixel 9 series smartphones. Alongside, the US-based technology giant will introduce next-generation artificial intelligence features for its smartphones and share an update on Android 15 operating system. Further, the company is anticipated to announce next-generation ecosystem devices such as Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. There is a possibility that Google would introduce its next-generation foldable device, too. That said, the Made by Google event on August 13 is anticipated to be packed with announcements.

Google will do away with continuous scrolling in search results for desktop from June 26 and from mobile in the coming months. According to a report by Search Engine Land, a news and information site for the search engine industry, a Google spokesperson has confirmed that continuous scroll will be removed today from desktop search results and the feature will be removed from mobile results in the coming months.

Motorola forays into a niche wireless tracking device segment with the Moto Tag launch. The Bluetooth tracker is compatible with Android devices that leverages Google’s Find My Device network and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology for precise tracking capabilities. Featuring a circular, Apple AirTag-like design, the Moto Tag can be used to track valuables like wallet, keys, luggage, and more.

China’s OnePlus is set to launch a tablet and a smartphone in its home country on June 27. The smartphone maker has posted a teaser on Chinese social media platform Weibo, previewing the design of the upcoming tablet. Both the OnePlus Pad Pro tablet and Ace 3 Pro smartphone are expected to launch in India soon after China launch, albeit with different names. For example, the smartphone could be called the Nord 4 in India.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI said on Tuesday that it was delaying the release of its "Voice Mode" feature by a month to July because of technical issues.