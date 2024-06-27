OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G goes on sale at 12 pm: Price, introductory offers

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will be available for purchase in India on June 27, from 12 pm onwards. The budget smartphone from the Chinese electronics maker will be available in Mega Blue and Super Silver colour variants. There is another India exclusive colour variant, named Ultra Orange, which will be available for purchase on a later date.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G boasts an AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main camera (Sony LYT-600) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging. Moreover, it supports reverse charging that enables it to charge supported accessories using its built-in battery capacity. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 22,999

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: Availability and offers

From 12 pm onwards on June 27, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will be available on the OnePlus India website, OnePlus store app, OnePlus experience stores, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and at select retail outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI bank and OneCard credit cards. There is also an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to 6 months from select banks.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: Specification