Apple fixes this 'rare issue' on iPhones with iOS 17.5.1 software update

Apple has released iOS 17.5.1 software update, addressing an issue that caused deleted images to resurface for users after they updated their iPhone to iOS 17.5. In the release note for the new update, Apple said that the “rare issue” was caused as a few deleted pictures “experienced database corruption”, making them reaper in the Photos library.

After the iOS 17.5 release, multiple iPhone users reported that updating their iPhones to the latest iOS version brings back the deleted pictures on iPhone’s photos gallery. Some also reported that older pictures are being shown in the “Recents” album.

Apple in a statement to 9To5Mac confirmed that the problem was not linked to iCloud Photos, rather due to the corrupt database entry that was stored on the device locally. Apple said that the photos that were not entirely deleted were on the device’s storage. However, the photos could have moved from one device to another while transferring data. The pictures could have also moved while restoring data from an iCloud backup but there was no involvement of iCloud Photos.

Apple said that this was a rare issue and affected a “small number of users” only for a few pictures. The company also said that Apple does not have access to a user’s photos or videos.

In their statement, Apple discarded the claim of a user that posted on social media platform Reddit, stating that their pictures resurfaced even though the device was erased and sold to another user. Apple said that these claims were false and all files and content are permanently deleted after the device has been completely erased.