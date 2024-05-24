OPPO Reno 12 series smartphones with AI features unveiled: Check details

China’s OPPO has unveiled the Reno 12 series smartphones in its home country. This India-bound series comprises two identical looking models – Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro – that are powered by different processors and feature different camera systems. Both the smartphones, however, boast premium construction and artificial intelligence-powered features. Check the details below:

OPPO Reno 12: Details

This vanilla model in the Reno 12 series is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8250, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage. It sports a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera sensor (Sony LYT600), a 50MP 2x telephoto, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the phone has a 50MP camera sensor.

Display: 6.7-inch fullHD+ OLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8250

RAM: 12GB and 16GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 80W, wired

Colours: Millennium Silver, Soft Peach and Ebony Black

OPPO Reno 12 Pro: Details

The Pro model is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage. The Pro has a triple-camera system similar to the vanilla model, but the main 50MP camera here has a Sony IMX890 sensor.

Display: 6.7-inch fullHD+ OLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9200+

RAM: 12GB and 16GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 80W, wired

Colours: Silver Fantasy Purple, Champagne Gold and Ebony Black

OPPO Reno 12 series: What’s common

Both the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro boost 6.7-inch fullHD+ OLED displays of 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass, which has subtle curves on all four sides. The same glass protection is also available on the back cover. Both the phones have die-cast aluminum alloy frame and IP65 ratings for water and dust resistance. The smartphones in the series are powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by an 80W wired charger.

Both the smartphones boast imaging features powered by artificial intelligence such as blink detection, auto frame adjustment to remove people who walked into the frame, and background replacement. Outside imaging, there are AI tools for audio transcription and summarisation. Moreover, there is a built-in tool powered by AI for document scanner that is capable of solving maths equations too.