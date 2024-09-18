Apple holds back iPadOS 18 update following reports of M4 iPad Pro bricking

Apple has reportedly pulled back the iPadOS 18 update for the new M4-powered iPad Pro models after multiple users reported that their iPads stopped working following the update to the latest operating system. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple has temporarily suspended the iPadOS 18 update for affected iPad models.

Many M4 iPad Pro users on Apple's support page and the social media platform Reddit have reported that their iPads stopped working after updating to iPadOS 18. One user on Apple's support page stated that their iPad Pro M4 is not turning on after the update. "The iPad won't turn on, hard reset doesn't work, and it doesn't show up on my Mac. I've booked it in for a repair," they said.

Similarly, another iPad Pro user posted on Reddit, stating that their device turned off during the update to the new operating system and has not turned on since. “I just took it to the Apple Store, who confirmed it’s (M4 iPad Pro) completely bricked, but they said they had to send it out to their engineers before they can give me a replacement, even though I have AppleCare,” they added.

Apple has not officially addressed the issue; however, the update for iPadOS 18 is no longer available for the new iPad Pro model. According to the report, Apple has also blocked the IPSW file needed to restore the new iPad Pro with the iPadOS 18 firmware.

The issue appears to be limited to the new iPad Pro model and has not affected other iPads in Apple's lineup.