Apple is reportedly introducing a new feature for the iPhone 16 series that allows users to recover and restore firmware wirelessly using another iPhone. According to 9To5Mac, the new iOS 18 operating system includes RecoveryOS on the iPhone 16 series, similar to the system used for restoring Apple Watch and Apple TV firmware from an iPhone.

When an iPhone 16 enters Recovery Mode, users can place it next to another iPhone 16 to initiate the firmware recovery process. The second iPhone downloads the new iOS firmware and transfers it to the device in Recovery Mode, eliminating the need for a Mac or PC to address firmware issues. While all iPhones running iOS 18 can recover and restore firmware for iPhone 16 models, the wireless recovery process is only supported between iPhone 16 devices. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report stated that the new iPhone models feature a separate recovery partition that manages the recovery process even if the main iOS partition is not operational.

Apple has not confirmed whether this feature will be extended to older iPhone models. It is also possible that the iPhone 16 includes dedicated hardware to support this wireless recovery, which might make the feature unavailable for older iPhones.

More From This Section

iOS 18 has also introduced “Activation Lock” for individual iPhone components. This feature, aimed at reducing iPhone theft, binds components such as the battery and display to the user’s Apple account, preventing their reuse without proper authentication. Apple announced this feature earlier this year alongside updates to its iPhone repair policy, allowing customers and independent repair providers to use genuine Apple parts.