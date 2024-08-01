Apple Intelligence is available for testing on these iPhones, iPads, Macs

Apple has released iOS 18.1 developer beta, packed with an initial set of Apple Intelligence features, along with iPadOS 18.1 beta and macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta for the iPhone, iPad and Mac. The initial set of Apple intelligence features include writing tools, revamped Siri, transcription, and much more. Apple has said that some AI features will be available later. However, not all devices support Apple Intelligence despite being eligible for these platforms. That said, here is a list of devices that support Apple Intelligence:

iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPads and Macs

All iPads and Macs based on Apple Silicon support Apple Intelligence. These include iPad Air, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Studio, iMac, and more.

Check out the Apple Intelligence features available in iOS 18.1 developer beta

Messages

Messages now have the “Smart Reply” option, which analyses the content and context and offers suggestions. Moreover, eligible iPhones now show a summary of multiple message notifications on the lock screen.

Writing Tools

On iPhones running on iOS 18.1 developer beta, users can select text to access Writing Tools for summaries and other features such as proofreading text for spelling and grammar, word choice and sentence structure mistakes. Apple Intelligence can help users in rewriting the content and modifying the tone without impacting the content. Tones include Friendly, Professional and Concise. Users can also create paragraphs, pull out key points, make a list or create a table in addition to summarising text. Summaries are available in Mail, Messages and more.

Users can accept all suggestions by tapping or they can go through each one of them with explanations.

Siri

Siri now wakes up with a glow around the edges of the iPhone display when it is activated on iPhone, iPad, and CarPlay and it animates according to the sound of the voice of the user to indicate that it is listening.

After double tapping at the bottom of the display, the type-to-Siri interface appears to let users type requests. Siri’s understanding has become contextual and it can also answer questions regarding Apple products.

Mail

Mail now has a summarise button and you can also see a brief summary of the email rather than just a few initial sentences. Mail also has the capacity to show sensitive messages first in addition to a feature to smart reply. Moreover, multiple notifications will be summarised on the lock screen.

Photos

Users can create Memory Movie with a description and add specific images to the memory while creating the prompt. Photos now has natural language search and you can search specific moments in video clips. Search also offers smart complete suggestions.

Transcription

Users can record audio and get a transcript in addition to a summary of the transcript in Notes and other apps.

Focus Mode

A dedicated "Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode" will show only important notifications. Users can toggle to turn on Intelligent Breakthrough and Silencing to let important notifications interrupt you while muting notifications that are not important. Users can override notification settings for specific people just like how it worked before iOS 18.1.

Phone

Phone app has been updated with an option to record calls. All participants are notified that the call is being recorded before the recording starts and then the recorded phone calls are saved in the notes app where users can view the transcript and generate a summary from the transcript.

Safari

Apple intelligence can summarise an article for users when reading an article in Reader Mode.