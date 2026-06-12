Apple AI now runs on Google, Nvidia tech: What happens to privacy promise

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, Apple unveiled its biggest expansion of Apple Intelligence since the platform was first introduced in 2024. The company also announced Siri AI, a completely rebuilt version of Siri that can understand personal context, search across emails, messages and photos, answer questions using web information, and perform actions across apps. Apple noted that the latest generation of Apple Intelligence relies on technology developed in collaboration with Google and cloud infrastructure powered by Nvidia GPUs.

The disclosure marks a significant evolution from the original Apple Intelligence vision unveiled in 2024, when Apple emphasised that its AI strategy would rely heavily on on-device processing and an in-house privacy-focused cloud system known as Private Cloud Compute. Despite the shift, Apple insists its approach to privacy has not changed.

The question now is whether Apple is maintaining that promise while increasingly relying on infrastructure and technology beyond its own walls. ALSO READ: WWDC 2026: Apple unveils Siri AI, Gemini-powered Apple Intelligence, more Apple’s privacy-first AI strategy began in 2024 When Apple Intelligence debuted at WWDC 2024, Apple sought to distinguish itself from rivals by positioning privacy as a core feature rather than an afterthought. The company argued that many AI tasks should run directly on users’ devices whenever possible. For more computationally demanding requests, Apple introduced Private Cloud Compute (PCC), a cloud-based architecture designed to extend Apple’s privacy protections beyond the device.

Apple described Private Cloud Compute as a system where user data would only be processed for the duration of a request, would not be stored, and would remain inaccessible even to Apple itself. The company also said security researchers would be able to independently inspect and verify the architecture. At the time, Apple’s message was clear: users could access advanced AI capabilities without handing over their personal information to cloud providers. That privacy-centric approach became one of the defining pillars of Apple Intelligence. What changed in 2026 The biggest change is not in Apple’s privacy messaging. It is in the technology stack powering Apple Intelligence. In January 2026, Apple and Google announced a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models would be based on Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology. The companies further stated that Apple Intelligence would continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute while maintaining Apple’s privacy standards.

That partnership became more visible at WWDC 2026. Apple’s Security Research documentation states that the latest family of Apple Foundation Models was built in collaboration with Google. Apple also revealed that its cloud-based AI infrastructure now extends to Nvidia GPUs operating within Google’s cloud infrastructure. Amar Subramanya, Apple’s vice president responsible for AI technologies, said the company works with both Google and Nvidia to extend Private Cloud Compute to Nvidia GPUs running in Google’s cloud while maintaining Apple’s privacy guarantees. In practical terms, this means some of the most advanced Apple Intelligence workloads no longer rely exclusively on Apple’s own server infrastructure. Instead, they can be processed using Nvidia hardware operating within Google Cloud environments. That represents one of the most significant architectural shifts since Apple Intelligence was introduced.

Why did Apple turn to Google and Nvidia The answer largely comes down to capability and scale. At WWDC 2026, Apple introduced a significantly more capable version of Siri than the one it first showcased in 2024. Siri AI can understand personal context, search across messages and emails, retrieve information from photos, understand on-screen content, answer questions using information from the web, perform actions across apps, and maintain conversations across devices. These capabilities are far more demanding than traditional voice assistant tasks. But what could have led to the shift? An earlier report by The Information suggested that the increasing computational requirements of advanced AI models may have influenced Apple’s decision to partner with Google and Nvidia. Further, Nvidia’s role addresses another challenge: compute. Large AI models require specialised processors capable of handling massive inference workloads, and Nvidia’s GPUs have become the industry standard for running advanced AI systems at scale.

Then comes the point of scale. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple had cumulatively shipped more than 450 million Apple Intelligence-capable iPhones by the first quarter of 2026. As per the report, Apple currently has the largest installed base of GenAI-capable smartphones among all smartphone brands. That figure only accounts for iPhones. Apple Intelligence features are also accessible on iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and Vision Pro devices, significantly increasing the number of users who could potentially use these features. Supporting AI services for such a large installed base requires enormous computing resources. In that context, Google’s cloud infrastructure and Nvidia’s GPUs provide Apple with capabilities that would be difficult and expensive to replicate quickly using only its own infrastructure.

However, if the integrations between the companies run this deep, then how will Apple maintain the privacy guarantees that have been central to its AI strategy since 2024? Part of the answer lies in a technology Apple is now using alongside Private Cloud Compute: Nvidia’s Confidential Computing. ALSO READ: WWDC 2026: Does Apple AI strategy offer anything rivals haven't already? What is Nvidia’s Confidential Computing A key component of Apple’s updated architecture is Nvidia’s Confidential Computing technology. To understand why it matters, it helps to understand how data is typically protected. Most digital systems encrypt data while it is stored and while it travels across networks. However, during computation, data becomes exposed during processing. Confidential Computing aims to close that gap.

The technology creates a protected execution environment that helps keep data secure even while it is actively being processed. Nvidia says its Confidential Computing technology uses hardware-based Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to protect data while it is being processed and help prevent unauthorised access. The technology has become increasingly important as AI models grow larger and require powerful cloud-based GPUs to perform inference and reasoning tasks. Nvidia has positioned Confidential Computing as a way for enterprises and governments to run sensitive AI workloads while maintaining strong security protections. Apple is now using that same technology as part of its broader AI infrastructure.

How Private Cloud Compute and Confidential Computing work together Although Apple and Nvidia are both talking about privacy and security, they are solving different problems. Private Cloud Compute is Apple’s privacy architecture. Apple’s Private Cloud Compute architecture governs how requests are processed, limits what data can be accessed for a task, prevents retention of personal information after processing, and allows independent researchers to verify the software running on its servers. Nvidia’s Confidential Computing technology focuses on the hardware environment used for computation. It secures the hardware environment where AI processing occurs, including protecting memory, encrypting active workloads, and safeguarding computations from unauthorised access.

In simple terms, Apple defines the privacy rules, while Nvidia helps secure the hardware running those rules. The two systems are complementary rather than interchangeable. Put simply, Apple’s Private Cloud Compute governs the privacy model for AI requests, while Nvidia’s Confidential Computing technology helps secure the infrastructure on which those workloads run. Has Apple really changed its privacy approach? This is where the debate becomes more nuanced. Apple’s public position is that its privacy guarantees remain unchanged. The company says user requests processed through Private Cloud Compute are still protected, data is not stored after processing, and personal information remains inaccessible to Apple, Google, or other third parties.

However, there is a meaningful difference between Apple’s 2024 and 2026 architectures. In 2024, Apple controlled nearly every layer involved in cloud-based AI processing. The company designed the hardware, operated the infrastructure, controlled the software stack, and defined the privacy architecture. In 2026, Apple still controls the privacy architecture and the rules governing how data is handled. But some of the underlying infrastructure is now supplied by Google and Nvidia. That distinction matters because it shifts the discussion away from privacy alone and towards ownership. The real shift is not necessarily privacy, but control. Apple no longer owns every layer of the stack supporting Apple Intelligence. Instead, it is extending its privacy architecture onto infrastructure supplied by external partners. That is a different proposition from the one Apple presented when Apple Intelligence first launched.

At the same time, it does not automatically mean Apple has abandoned its privacy commitments. The company’s argument is that the privacy protections users receive are determined by the architecture governing the system, not by who owns the physical servers or chips. ALSO READ: WWDC 2026: Apple bets on device-level controls to protect children online The bigger question The broader challenge for Apple is no longer building AI features. It is convincing users that those features can scale without compromising the trust that has differentiated Apple from many of its rivals. As Apple Intelligence expands across hundreds of millions of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices, the company will increasingly rely on partnerships that were largely absent from its original AI strategy. Google provides key models and cloud technologies, while Nvidia supplies the hardware that powers some of the underlying AI workloads.

For users, the ultimate test will not be who provides the infrastructure, but whether Apple’s privacy safeguards continue to work as advertised. If Private Cloud Compute delivers the same protections regardless of whether workloads run on Apple-designed systems or on infrastructure supplied by partners, most users are unlikely to object. WWDC 2026, therefore, marks an important evolution in Apple’s AI strategy. The company is no longer attempting to build every layer of the stack on its own. Instead, it is combining its privacy architecture with technologies from some of the biggest players in AI. Whether that approach strengthens Apple Intelligence without weakening trust is a question that will only be answered as these features roll out to users over time.