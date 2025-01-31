Apple Intelligence will launch in India this April, initially in English

Apple has confirmed that its suite of artificial intelligence features that the company calls " Apple Intelligence " will be available in India with localised language support in April, likely as part of the iOS 18.4 update for iPhones. During the company's latest quarterly earnings call, CEO Tim Cook stated that the company is expanding Apple Intelligence to support more languages, including localised English for India.

"We're working hard to take Apple Intelligence even further. In April, we're bringing Apple Intelligence to more languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese, as well as localised English to Singapore and India," Cook said at Apple's Q1 earnings call.

Apple Intelligence was first introduced in October last year with the iOS 18.1 update for supported iPhones. Initially, it was only available in English (US) but later expanded to include localised English for regions such as the UK, Australia, and Canada.

Key takeaways from Apple's Q1 earnings call

Addressing a question about Apple's performance in emerging markets, Cook highlighted strong results in several regions, particularly in India, where the iPhone was the top-selling model for the quarter. To support this growth, he said that Apple is opening four new stores in the country.

Last year, Apple announced plans to expand its retail presence in India by adding four more stores. The upcoming Apple stores are planned for Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. These will be in addition to the two existing stores in Delhi's Saket and Mumbai's BKC, which opened in April 2023.

Speaking about Apple's enterprise presence in India, the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kevan Parekh, said that Apple has seen strong demand in the region. "For example, Zomato, a leading food ordering and delivery company in India, has deployed thousands of Macs across their workforce to foster innovation," he added.