Tech tycoon and former Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu reacts on joining politics

The founder and CEO of software giant Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, posted an explanation on X (previously Twitter) a few days after he resigned from his position. His post coincides with rumors that he is about to join politics. Vembu, in his new role as the company's chief scientist, will be responsible for research and development.

He also said that Shailesh Kumar Davey, one of the group's co-founders, will take over as CEO of Zoho Corp. Vembu also explained the organizational structure, which places co-founder Tony Thomas in charge of Zoho US, Rajesh Ganesan in control of ManageEngine, and Mani Vembu in charge of Zoho.com.

Furthermore, Sridhar Vembu expressed his enthusiasm for his new role by stating that he is ready to resume conducting technical work that is useful and that the company's future depends on its capacity to successfully handle the R&D challenge.

Sridhar Vembu’s post on joining politics

Sridhar Vembu’s post on X says, “I heard there is a “news" item going around about me joining politics. I burst out laughing when I heard this! I have been preparing hard to present our R&D strategy on AI to an audience of industry analysts in Austin next week. Yes, I will be going there".

Sridhar Vembu stated his goals for this year, “I have an extremely challenging new role in deep tech R&D right now and there is just no way, NO WAY, I have any time for politics."

“On top of that, I have had ZERO discussions with anyone about me joining politics. I hope that clears that up. Back to work," said the former CEO.

Who is Sridhar Vembu?

According to Forbes, Sridhar Vembu is an extremely successful businessman with a net worth of $5.8 billion. He is the CEO of Zoho, a privately held company that develops cloud-based business software. Vembu and his two siblings own the bulk of Zoho. Vembu earned a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Princeton University. In addition to his commercial endeavors, he provides funding for a school for rural children in Tamil Nadu.