Apple introduces Watch Series 9 with new 'Double Tap' feature: Details here

According to a report by US-based tech portal TechCrunch, the new smartwatch is powered by the new S9 chip, which the company claims is 60 per cent faster, coupled with a 30 per cent faster GPU.

Apple Watch Series 9

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Finally, Apple's 'Wonderlust' event is here with the launch of iPhone 15 products and Apple Watch Series 9.

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled its latest wearable, Series 9.

According to a report by US-based tech portal TechCrunch, the new smartwatch is powered by the new S9 chip, which the company claims is 60 per cent faster, coupled with a 30 per cent faster GPU.

WatchOS 10 offers the new 'Name Drop' feature, which allows users to share personal information when close to another user with the same device.

Ultrawideband in this new series brings more interoperability with the HomePod, as well as find My functionality.

Another new and significant feature, 'Double Tap' is one of the more interesting features this time.

It's a new input system back into the chip that detects small movements and blood flow when the user taps their index finger and thumb together.

By just tapping the fingers, a user can answer a call, end a call, stop a timer, play music, scroll through the widgets, and turn off an alarm.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 will be available on September 22 in starlight, Product Red and a new pink colour.

The price of a Series 9 watch with GPS will be USD 399 and GPS with cellular, will be priced at USD 499.

