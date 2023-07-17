Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple iPhone 15 launch: Hidden facts about upcoming iPhone lineup

Apple iPhone 15 launch: Hidden facts about upcoming iPhone lineup

Very much like the iPhone 14 lineup, there will probably be a regular iPhone 15 but with a bigger plus offering two more costly, better quality smartphones

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Apple iPhone 15 launch. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
We're a couple of months away from the declaration of the iPhone 15 lineup, and it seems rumours are reaching a tipping point. From a fresh design to some disputable new charging port tech, there are a couple of persistent bits of gossip doing the rounds this time.      
Apple has previously made what could wind up as its greatest declaration of 2023: the launch of its AR headset. For the lowdown on that front, look at our viewpoints on Apple Vision Pro.

Apple iPhone 15: Expected Price and Date
The price of the entire iPhone lineup is expected to rise in 2023, according to recent rumours. This is thanks to the rise in production costs, with the iPhone 15 costing Apple 12% more to deliver, and the 15 Pro an incredible 20%. This would stamp the first increment since 2017.


Apple will, in general, launch new iPhones in the two or three weeks of September; for instance, it launched the iPhone 14 on 7 September 2022, with the 14 plus and Pro going on sale more than seven days later (16 September) and the iPhone 14, in addition, a bit after that (7 October). The company typically releases new products on Tuesdays. Considering the past trends, the iPhone 15 is expected to be released on Tuesday, September 5, or Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Apple iPhone 15: Overview

iPhone 15 gossip season is going all out, giving us a lot to discuss ahead of the fall launch. Those who have yet to fall in love with iOS might be tempted by the anticipated introduction of USB-C, and the anticipated gains of the 3nm A17 chip for the iPhone 15 Pro series might strengthen Apple's already significant advantage over the best Android phones in terms of raw speed.

The possibility of a price increase is a major concern for the Pro and Pro Max, and we would like to hear more definitive rumours about camera enhancements. However, given that the release date for the iPhone 15 is still months away, there is still plenty of time for exciting speculation to emerge.

