Apple iPhone SE set to launch on February 19: Check top 5 expected upgrades

Apple is set to host a special product launch on February 19, where the next-generation iPhone SE is expected to be the highlight. The fourth-generation iPhone SE is anticipated to receive a major revamp, featuring a more modern design than its predecessor. Alongside design changes, significant upgrades in performance, camera, and other aspects are expected. Here are five major updates likely to come with the iPhone SE 4 compared to the previous generation:

iPhone SE 4: Expected upgrades

Design

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to adopt a modern design with a flat-frame chassis and a glossy glass back, resembling the iPhone 14. At the front, the new model will likely get rid of the home button for Touch ID, as Apple is expected to incorporate Face ID sensors in an iPhone 14-like notch design.

Apple will offer the new iPhone SE in two colours: Midnight (black) and Starlight (white), potentially discontinuing the "PRODUCT(RED)" option available in its predecessor.

Performance and Apple Intelligence

The fourth-generation iPhone SE model is expected to get a major boost in performance with the A18 chip, which debuted on the latest iPhone 16 series. For reference, the iPhone SE 3 which launched in 2022 was powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Besides the new chip, the iPhone SE 4 could feature 8GB of RAM, matching the iPhone 16 series. Storage is also expected to start at 128GB, a notable jump from the 64GB base option of its predecessor.

These improvements could enable support for Apple Intelligence on the new iPhone SE, making it the most affordable iPhone model to offer Apple's suite of AI features.

Camera

The anticipated iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a single camera at the back, similar to its predecessor. However, there could be a significant leap in camera performance as the new model is expected to feature a 48MP sensor, compared to the 12MP rear sensor on the third-generation model. The front-facing camera is also expected to be upgraded to 12MP, an improvement over the 7MP sensor of the predecessor.

Display

With the removal of the Home button, the new iPhone SE may feature a larger 6.06-inch display, providing more screen space than its predecessor. The device is also expected to transition to an OLED panel, offering improved contrast and colour accuracy. Reports indicate that the display could support a resolution of 2532 × 1170 pixels, a peak brightness of 800 nits, and a 60Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch LCD display with a 750 × 1334 resolution.

Battery

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to adopt the iPhone 14's chassis, allowing for a larger battery capacity. It may feature a 3,279mAh battery, a significant increase from the 2,018mAh battery of its predecessor, which could lead to longer battery life.

iPhone SE 4: Expected specifications