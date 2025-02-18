Jio announces JioTele OS for smart TVs: What is it and availability details

Reliance Jio has unveiled its new operating system for Smart TVs called JioTele OS. The company said that the new OS is designed to meet the needs of Indian audiences. The new TV OS from Jio is aimed at making the Smart TV experience more accessible in India, while offering access to more regional content.

JioTele OS: Availability

The company announced that televisions powered by the JioTele OS will be available starting February 21. The OS will debut on Smart TVs from brands like Thomson, Kodak, BPL and JVC. Jio has also confirmed that more brands will offer Smart TVs powered by JioTele OS by the end of this year.

JioTele OS: Details

Jio said that the JioTele OS is aimed at offering premium content and Smart TV features for a more affordable price. Key features of the JioTele OS include:

AI-Driven content recommendation: The company said that the operating system uses artificial intelligence to offer personalised content recommendations.

Performance: Jio said that the new OS ensures smooth and lag-free operation on the TV while offering support for 4K content.

Content support: In addition to a library of TV channels, JioTele OS is said to offer access to several OTT streaming apps, cloud gaming, and more. Additionally, the company said that users will be able to easily switch between content on the new OS using a single remote.

Software support: Jio has promised that JioTele OS will stay compatible with new apps, content formats, and evolving technologies through regular software updates.

The JioTele OS is a successor to Jio TV OS, which it announced last year at Reliance Industries' annual general meeting. Besides the first-party devices such as Jio’s set-top boxes, the JioTele OS will power third-party licensed set-top boxes and smart TVs.