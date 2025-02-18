Nothing Phone 3a series to get 'Pro' model with 3x telephoto camera: Report

Nothing's upcoming Phone 3a series could encompass a "Pro" model besides the base Phone 3a. According to a report by Smartprix, the Nothing Phone 3a line-up will consist of two smartphones: a vanilla Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro. It is currently unknown if the anticipated Pro model is a successor to last year's Phone 2a Plus, or a completely new product.

The report has also outlined possible specifications of the anticipated Phone 3a Pro, revealing key details about its camera, chipset and more.

Nothing Phone 3a series: What to expect

The big differentiator will be the camera system on both devices. Phone 3a and 3a Pro are expected to feature the same 50MP primary and 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. However, the Pro model is expected to get a more advanced 50MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The base model will also get a telephoto camera but it is expected to offer 2x optical zoom capabilities. The report stated that the telephoto lens system on the Pro model will be paired with a Sony LYT 600 camera sensor, and will allow up to 60X zoom using software optimisation.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected specifications