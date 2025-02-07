Apple iPhone SE4, new Beats earbuds launching soon: All you need to know

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the next-generation iPhone SE model soon. According to a Bloomberg report, the fourth-generation iPhone SE with a revamped design and significant hardware boost could be unveiled as soon as next week. Beyond the new affordable iPhone variant, Apple is planning to launch PowerBeats Pro 2, new earbuds under its Beats by Dr. Dre brand, with advanced features such as a built-in heart rate monitor.

As per the report, there are also new iPads and MacBook models planned for the first half of this year. Here are the details:

Apple's upcoming products

iPhone SE 4:

Apple is expected to revamp the iPhone SE with the fourth-generation model. The iPhone SE 4 is likely to adopt a modern aesthetic, featuring a flat-frame structure and a glossy glass back, resembling the iPhone 14. Unlike the latest iPhones, it is expected to retain the mute switch, a feature Apple has replaced with the customisable "Action Button" on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. The front of the device is expected to see the removal of the home button, with Apple incorporating Face ID sensors within a notch design similar to that of the iPhone 14.

In terms of hardware, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by the A18 chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This configuration may allow the device to support Apple Intelligence, making it the most budget-friendly AI-enabled iPhone. The base storage is anticipated to begin at 128GB, doubling the capacity of its predecessor. In terms of cameras, the device may feature a 48MP rear sensor and a 12MP front-facing camera.

Expected specifications-

Display: 6.06-inch OLED, 2532x1170 resolution, 800 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, Ceramic Shield protection

Processor: A18

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 3,279 mAh

Charging: USB-C (wired), Qi2 (MagSafe) wireless

Wireless Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

PowerBeats Pro 2-

Apple-owned Beats by Dr. Dre teased the launch of their PowerBeats Pro 2 earbuds in September last year, revealing that they will be launching in 2025. According to the Bloomberg report, the new premium earbuds could accompany the new iPhone SE at the launch.

The anticipated PowerBeats Pro 2 earbuds are expected to be powered by the Apple H2 chip, the same chip that powers the flagship AirPods Pro 2. This could enable advanced audio features such as improved active noise cancelling (ANC), spatial audio support with the option for head tracking, and more. Most notably, they are expected to come with advanced health monitoring sensors, such as a heart rate monitor.

Beyond these features, the earbuds are expected to have compatibility with both iOS and Android, and could get support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio.

Others

Apple is expected to launch new iPads soon, likely in the first half of this year. This includes the 11th-generation iPad, which is expected to get a big performance upgrade. It is anticipated to be powered by the iPhone 16's A18 chip for improved performance and support for Apple Intelligence. Additionally, Apple may update the iPad Air with the M3 chip. There could also be new accessories, including a Magic Keyboard designed specifically for the Air models.

MacBook Air is expected to get the M4 chip upgrade in the coming months. Alongside the new chip, the base model of the Air model could come with 16GB of RAM, aligning with the MacBook Pro refresh.