Samsung Galaxy S25 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India pricing and variants

Galaxy S25 Ultra

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 129,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 141,999

12GB RAM + 1TB Storage: Rs 165,999

Colours:

256GB and 512GB storage variants are available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black.

The 1TB storage variant only comes in Titanium Silverblue colourway.

Exclusive colours on Samsung's website: Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Pinkgold.

Galaxy S25 Plus

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 99,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 111,999

Colours:

Standard options: Navy, Silver Shadow

Exclusive colours on Samsung's website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold

Galaxy S25

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 80,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 92,999

Colours:

Standard options: Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint

Exclusive colours on Samsung's website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Availability and offers

Samsung Galaxy S25 series models are now available on Samsung's official website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart, as well as at select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offer, Samsung is offering a bank discount of Rs 8,000 on select HDFC bank card transactions while purchasing the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Alternatively, Samsung is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 9,000 on exchanging an old device for the new Galaxy S25 Ultra. For the Galaxy S25 model, Customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 10,000 on HDFC bank cards while an exchange bonus of up to Rs 11,000 is available for those wanting to exchange their older device.

There are also no-interest equated monthly instalments (EMI) plans available on all Galaxy S25 series models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera: 200MP primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support

OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

Protection: Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 4900mAh

Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support

OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

Protection: IP68

Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 4000mAh

Charging: Up to 50 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable, wireless charging support

OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

Protection: IP68