Tech wrap Feb 6: Google Gemini 2.0, Amazon Alexa, Realme P3 Pro launch

Google has released the second-generation AI models for its Gemini chatbot. This update brings the Gemini 2.0 Flash model to all users, while an experimental version of the premium Gemini 2.0 Pro model is now being rolled out to Gemini Advanced subscribers. Additionally, the company introduced the Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite model, described as its most affordable AI model to date.

Amazon is set to announce an upgraded version of its Alexa assistant with generative AI capabilities during an event on February 26. According to a Reuters report, the new AI-enhanced Alexa will be able to hold more natural conversations and potentially complete tasks on behalf of users.

Realme is preparing to unveil the Realme P3 Pro in India on February 18. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, the smartphone’s key features have been teased ahead of its official launch.

OpenAI has removed the sign-in requirement for accessing the web search feature in ChatGPT. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI confirmed that ChatGPT’s search feature is now available to all users without the need for an account.

ASUS has introduced its new flagship device, the Zenfone 12 Ultra, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. This smartphone includes a range of on-device AI features designed to enhance user privacy. Additional highlights include a 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer on the 50MP primary camera, Qi 1.3 wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 7 support.

Reports have emerged revealing that certain malicious apps on iOS and Android can access saved screenshots to steal passwords and other sensitive data. These apps employ Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to extract text, including cryptocurrency passwords, from images in the gallery. According to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, this is the first known instance of OCR technology being used in malicious apps approved by the App Store.

Meta has begun rolling out the AI-generated images feature on Instagram in India, allowing users to share AI-created images in their Stories directly through the app. The "AI Images" option presents a collection of AI-generated images, or users can request Meta AI to create an image based on a description they provide.