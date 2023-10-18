Apple launches Pencil with USB-C port at Rs 7,900 in India: Details here

American technology giant Apple on October 17 announced the Pencil with USB Type-C connector for iPads. Named the Apple Pencil (USB-C), the accessory will be available in India from November at Rs 7,900. Apple said the Pencil (USB-C) is compatible with all iPad models with a USB Type-C port, including the iPad 10th generation, sixth generation of iPad mini, iPad Air fourth-generation or later, iPad Pro (12.9-inch) third-generation or later, and on all models of the 11-inch iPad Pro.

Compared to the first-gen Pencil, the Apple Pencil (USB-C) has a magnet side for it to attach to the iPads for storage. Unlike the second-generation Pencil, however, it does not support wireless pairing and charging. The Apple Pencil (USB-C) needs to be connected using a USB-C cable for charging and pairing. When magnetically attached to the iPad, the Pencil enters into sleep mode to preserve battery.

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) supports Apple’s precision touch, low latency input, and tilt sensitivity. It also supports hover function on the iPad Pro, similar to the second-generation Apple Pencil. The Pencil (USB-C), however, lacks support for pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging, and double-tap to change tools feature. These features are available in the high-end Apple Pencil (second-generation).

The Apple Pencil with USB-C connector is priced at Rs 7,900 and Rs 6,900 for education. The stylus will be available for purchase in India starting early November on Apple India online store and Apple retail stores.