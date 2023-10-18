Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple launches Pencil with USB-C port at Rs 7,900 in India: Details here

Apple launches Pencil with USB-C port at Rs 7,900 in India: Details here

The Apple Pencil with USB-C connector will be available for purchase in India from November

BS Tech New Delhi
The Apple Pencil (USB-C) needs to be connected using a USB-C cable for charging and pairing

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

American technology giant Apple on October 17 announced the Pencil with USB Type-C connector for iPads. Named the Apple Pencil (USB-C), the accessory will be available in India from November at Rs 7,900. Apple said the Pencil (USB-C) is compatible with all iPad models with a USB Type-C port, including the iPad 10th generation, sixth generation of iPad mini, iPad Air fourth-generation or later, iPad Pro (12.9-inch) third-generation or later, and on all models of the 11-inch iPad Pro.

Compared to the first-gen Pencil, the Apple Pencil (USB-C) has a magnet side for it to attach to the iPads for storage. Unlike the second-generation Pencil, however, it does not support wireless pairing and charging. The Apple Pencil (USB-C) needs to be connected using a USB-C cable for charging and pairing. When magnetically attached to the iPad, the Pencil enters into sleep mode to preserve battery.

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) supports Apple’s precision touch, low latency input, and tilt sensitivity. It also supports hover function on the iPad Pro, similar to the second-generation Apple Pencil. The Pencil (USB-C), however, lacks support for pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging, and double-tap to change tools feature. These features are available in the high-end Apple Pencil (second-generation).

The Apple Pencil with USB-C connector is priced at Rs 7,900 and Rs 6,900 for education. The stylus will be available for purchase in India starting early November on Apple India online store and Apple retail stores.

Also Read

Apple to announce new iPad models with performance boost this week: Report

Stuffcool ChargeCube 30 review: Compact power strip with USB-C, USB-A ports

USB-C on iPhone 15 series: What else can it do besides charging, data sync

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus brings Dynamic Island, USB-C, and more

Coforge net profit falls 44.7%; IT firm declares dividend of Rs 19/share

US restricts Nvidia made-for-China semiconductor chips in new export rules

Amazon, Tripadvisor partner to battle fake reviews, FTC seeks to ban them

Samsung One UI 6: Know about Android 14-based interface for Galaxy devices

Worked with developers to ensure apps harmony with fold design: OnePlus

Xiaomi to replace MIUI with HyperOS on smartphones starting with 14 series

Topics :Apple Apple iPadApple iPad ProApple IndiaTechnology

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story