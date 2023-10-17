Worked with developers to ensure apps harmony with fold design: OnePlus

Chinese electronics maker OnePlus is set to debut its maiden foldable device, named the OnePlus Open, on October 19. Ahead of the launch, the company has announced that it has worked closely with developers to ensure apps compatibility with its new foldable form factor. Citing Facebook as one of the apps examples, OnePlus said the work required substantial effort from both parties, and it believes the results are significant and meaningful for foldable device users.

“OnePlus prioritizes delivering a swift, smooth, and untroubled customer experience above all else. For the introduction of OnePlus Open, we've worked closely with a variety of mainstream app developers to ensure their apps are compatible with our new foldable design, enhancing the user experience. This includes Facebook, a widely-used mobile app, in our targeted markets. The work required substantial effort from both parties, and we believe the results are not only significant but also extremely meaningful for our foldable device users,” said a OnePlus spokesperson in a statement shared with Business Standard.

Alongside, OnePlus confirmed that its maiden foldable device would come with a small number of apps pre-installed. The company believes this approach strikes the right balance between delivering a novel and seamless user experience while preserving the stability and security of its products.

“To provide the best user experience, a small number of the mentioned applications will come pre-installed on OnePlus Open. We believe this approach strikes the right balance between delivering a novel and seamless user experience while preserving the stability and security of our products.”

Earlier, OnePlus President Kinder Liu said the Open would not compromise on its display, camera performance and weight despite its foldable form factor. He also stated that with the upcoming device, OnePlus would continue to explore new opportunities and possibilities with evolving smartphone form factors.

OnePlus said it would deliver a flagship-level performance and experience with its new foldable device. According to media reports, the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone would feature a 7.82-inch main display and a 6.31-inch outer shell display. The device may get up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. OnePlus essentials such as Alert Slider would be part of the upcoming foldable device.