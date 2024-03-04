Apple likely to launch M3 chip-powered iPads, MacBook Air this week: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to announce new M3 chip-powered products this week. According to a news report by MacRumors, the American technology giant plans to announce devices that have not been disclosed on its website. These devices, according to the news report, could include the iPad Pro and iPad Air, and MacBook Air.

Earlier, Bloomberg had reported that Apple has new devices for release in the coming weeks. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the list of these devices include -- revamped iPad Pro models, updated iPad Air along with new Apple Pencils and Magic Keyboards. According to Gurman, Apple is unlikely to hold a launch event and instead plans on announcing these products on its website with a “series of online videos” and “marketing campaigns”.

Apple iPad Pro: What to expect

The upcoming iPad Pro model may come in two display sizes, 11-inch and 13-inch. Additionally, these models are expected to be the first to sport an OLED panel, which would allow the iPad Pro 2024 models to feature variable refresh rates to as low as 10Hz. The iPad Pro 2024 models are expected to be powered by an M3 chip and support MagSafe wireless charging. On the design front, the upcoming iPad Pro model will likely get a redesigned rear camera bump and may even get the front camera in landscape orientation.

iPad Air: What to expect

The next generation iPad Air would likely feature a large screen size option of 12.9-inch, compared to 10.9-inch on the current model. The upcoming iPad Air would likely be powered by the M2 chip. Similar to the iPad Pro, the iPad Air is expected to get a rear camera redesign with a rectangular camera bump housing the sensor as well as a flash. Other notable features may include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

MacBook Air: What to expect

The upcoming MacBook Air model is expected to get a seasonal upgrade with the M3 chip and added support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth version 5.3. No major design changes are expected for the MacBook Air 2024.

New Accessories: What to expect

Apple is expected to launch at least two new Apple Pencils alongside a new Magic Keyboard for the upcoming iPad models. The new Magic Keyboard will likely feature a larger trackpad, a partial-aluminium enclosure and few design tweaks.