Apple Lockdown mode: What is it, and how it prevents spyware attacks

Apple has issued notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, alerting them to the threat of mercenary spyware attacks. The sophisticated attacks pose a significant risk to iPhone users' data and privacy, according to a report in Moneycontrol.

In 2022, with the release of iOS 16, Apple introduced ‘lockdown’ mode in iPhones.

Lockdown mode

The mode shields iPhone users from mercenary spyware attacks and similar threats. Apple recommends that iPhone users who perceive themselves as potential targets —government officials, activists, journalists among others — should consider using the feature.

The company said that the majority of iPhone users are unlikely to be the targets of such attacks, but the feature is accessible to all users.

When the lockdown mode is activated, an iPhone doesn't function with usual operation. While basic functions such as phone calls and plain text messages continue to operate seamlessly, other apps are restricted. For example, attachments in messages may be blocked, including certain types of images, videos, and audio files, according to the Moneycontrol report.

For instance, if an iPhone user is using Safari as a primary browser, then as per Apple, there are certain “complex technologies” that might be blocked. This could result in longer loading times for websites or, in some cases, certain sites may not load at all. Additionally, specific images may not appear in the browser, and web fonts might also fail to display.

When ‘lockdown’ is activated, FaceTime calls are also impacted. Unless an individual is listed as a contact or you have previously engaged in a FaceTime call with them, you won't have the capability to initiate or receive FaceTime calls. Furthermore, additional features within FaceTime calls, such as SharePlay and Live Photos, are also unavailable.

Additionally, when sharing photos with others, location data and information will not be revealed. Shared albums are automatically deleted from the Photos app, and the user will no longer receive any new invitations to join shared albums, according to the Moneycontrol report.

Moneycontrol reported that when the ‘lockdown’ is active, iPhone users will not have access to join a non-secure Wi-Fi network. Even if the Wi-Fi network is known but is non-secure, users will be disconnected from it.

Below are the steps on how to activate "lockdown" mode on an iPhone:

-Open the Settings app

-Tap on "Privacy & Security"

-Tap on "Lockdown Mode"

-Tap on "Turn On Lockdown Mode"

-Tap on "Turn On & Restart"

-Enter device passcode