Google releases Android 15 beta on Pixel devices for testing: Know details

Google has released the first beta version of the upcoming Android 15 operating system (OS) for public testing. The update is only available for select Google Pixel device users who have enrolled themselves into the Android Beta Programme.

In an update to the Google blog page for Android, the company confirmed that Android 15 Beta is now available and offers eligible users "to test new features for our next unreleased platform, which is still in active development".

This is the first consumer-facing release for the Android 15 OS. However, Google has already released two developer previews for the OS. In the preview, Google had detailed the new features it plans on bringing with the upcoming system update. Here is a round-up of everything new coming to Android smartphones:

Android 15: Satellite support

With Android 15, Google will be extending support for satellite connectivity. In the second developer preview for the upcoming system update, Google showed how apps on Android 15 will be able to detect when a device is connected to a satellite. Additionally, SMS/MMS apps and apps that use RCS messaging will be able to send and receive messages through satellite connectivity, without using mobile or Wi-Fi networks.

According to 9To5Google, Google has added strings into the beta version, suggesting that with Android 15, Google might allow two-way-messaging with contacts over satellite and not just emergency services.

Notification when device connects to satellite (Google)

Android 15: Smoother tap-to-pay experience

With Android 15, apps on supported smartphones will be able to make a request to the device’s Near Field Communication (NFC) adapter to enter into “Observe” mode. This means that the device will be able to connect but not respond to NFC readers. This will allow apps to authenticate ahead of the first communication to the NFC reader.

Android 15: Screen record detection

Google plans on introducing one of the biggest privacy features for Android devices with the next operating system. Google said that apps on Android 15 will get the ability to detect whenever it is visible to the screen recorder. Using this, if an app is performing a sensitive operation, it can inform the user that the process is being recorded.

Android 15: Cover screen support

Google is expected to enhance the Android experience on flip-style foldable smartphones. With Android 15, developers will be able to declare that their app or activity can be presented on the cover screen of a flip-style foldable device. Although Google said that "the screens are too small to be considered as compatible targets for Android apps to run on", the developer can still opt-in for making their application available on the cover screen.

Android 15: In-app camera controls

In Android 15, Google will likely add new extensions for more control over the camera hardware. Additionally, the company would allow developers to adjust the brightness level of the camera preview with low-light enhancements within their apps. Developers can also gain controls to adjust the flash intensity in both single and torch modes.

Android 15: Performance control

For performance-intensive apps and games on Android 15, Google is adding a new power-efficiency mode. This mode will let developers know if a specific line of code should prefer power saving over performance. It is said to enhance the overall experience of the app and allow better background workload management.

Other notable capabilities include a feature that would let developers know if their programme would make the device overheat and cause performance degradation.