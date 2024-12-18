OnePlus sets 'Winter Launch Event' for January 7: All you need to know

OnePlus is set to host its “Winter Launch Event” on January 7, 2025, to unveil its next-generation OnePlus 13 series flagship smartphones. Along with the OnePlus 13 and 13r smartphones, the Chinese electronics brand will also launch a new variant of its OnePlus Buds Pro 3 wireless earbuds. Here are the details:

OnePlus Winter Launch Event: What to expect

OnePlus 13

OnePlus has confirmed that the global variant of the OnePlus 13 smartphone will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The smartphone will be available in three colour options: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. The Midnight Ocean variant will feature a micro-fiber vegan leather design on the back, while the Arctic Dawn variant will sport a surface-based glass coating, designed to offer a fingerprint-resistant surface for a pristine look. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 will come with an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The OnePlus 13 was launched in China in October, and the Indian variant is expected to mirror the specifications of the Chinese version.

OnePlus 13: Expected specifications

Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3X zoom, OIS)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

Protection: IP68, IP69

Thickness: 8.5mm

Weight: 210g

OnePlus 13r

The OnePlus 13r is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5, launching soon in China. It will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the display may offer a higher peak brightness than its predecessor. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the OnePlus 13r will likely follow its predecessor’s trend of using an older-generation flagship chip. It is expected to come in three configurations, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and will be equipped with a 6000mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging. The device is also rumoured to include a telephoto camera alongside a 50MP primary camera and an ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus 13R: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1264x2780 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

Operating system: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Durability: IP68 + IP69

OnePlus Buds Pro 3