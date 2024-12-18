Personal data engine to 'Now Bar': Samsung previews upcoming One UI 7 perks

Samsung has previewed the headline features of its upcoming Android 15 operating system-based One UI 7, which is set to debut with the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025. This includes features such as the new Now Bar on the lock screen, personalised suggestions with Galaxy AI, and a new “Personal Data Engine” for protecting sensitive personal information by processing information on-device. Here are the details:

Now Bar on One UI 7

Samsung has introduced the new Now Bar section, offering enhanced personalisation by integrating the user’s everyday actions and most-used apps directly on the lock screen. The Now Bar will serve as a central hub for users to access a variety of functions, such as controlling entertainment apps, starting workout timers, getting directions, and initiating real-time translations.

Personalisation with Galaxy AI

More From This Section

With One UI 7, Samsung aims to offer an even more personalised experience using Galaxy AI. Users will be able to prompt their smartphone to automatically create app folders for quick access to their preferred apps. For instance, users can instruct Galaxy AI to create a folder for an upcoming trip containing all their essential apps. The AI will then offer personalised suggestions and notifications, such as setting a flight reminder, curating a travel playlist, and providing weather updates for the destination, all accessible through the Now Bar.

Personal Data Engine

At the heart of this personalised experience is Samsung’s new Personal Data Engine, a privacy-focused platform designed to safeguard sensitive personal information across apps. Samsung stated that users’ personal data will be securely stored in an encrypted space, with encryption keys managed by Knox Vault, the platform used to protect biometric data. In addition, Samsung is implementing post-quantum cryptography to future-proof user data against potential quantum computing threats.