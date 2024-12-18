Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in January: What to expect from Galaxy S25 series

Samsung is reportedly planning to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025, where it will unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series smartphones. In addition to the next-generation flagship smartphones, Samsung is expected to launch its Android 15-based One UI 7 user interface, packed with new artificial intelligence (AI) features. The company could also preview its upcoming XR headset, which will be powered by Android XR platform. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to adopt a flat-frame design with rounded corners, marking a shift from the squared-off, Galaxy Note-inspired frame of its predecessor. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising significant performance enhancements. A 16GB RAM variant is also expected, a notable upgrade from the current maximum of 12GB in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Camera improvements are anticipated, with reports suggesting the inclusion of a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (Samsung JN3) to replace the existing 12MP sensor.

Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models are expected to feature minor design updates compared to the current generation. The smartphones are likely to have brighter displays with thinner bezels. The major performance boost is expected, with reports claiming that both models could also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip due to lower yields of Samsung’s own Exynos chips.

One UI 7

Samsung has already showcased its Android 15-based One UI 7 interface on the Galaxy S24 series, with a full rollout planned alongside the Galaxy S25 series. The updated interface will introduce new Galaxy AI features, refreshed design elements, and enhanced privacy measures. Here’s a closer look:

Galaxy AI Features

Writing Tools: Integrated into the system keyboard, these tools include Summarise, Writing Style suggestions, Spelling and Grammar checks, and bullet-point formatting, accessible anywhere text is selected.

Call Transcripts: Enables automatic transcription of calls in 20 languages, including Hindi and English (India), when call recording is activated.

Advanced editing: New tools like Audio Eraser to isolate or remove specific sounds and Object Eraser for eliminating unwanted elements in videos.

Design enhancements

Lock Screen Now Bar: A bar at the bottom of the screen displaying key activities like Interpreter, Music, Recording, and Stopwatch, tailored for the upcoming Galaxy S-series models.

Camera Interface Update: Simplified controls and an intuitive layout in the Camera app, including streamlined settings for Pro mode.

System UI Changes: Updates include redesigned icons, widgets, and a cleaner home screen layout, live notifications, and an improved charging animation with a revamped battery icon.

Privacy and security upgrades

Knox Matrix Dashboard: A centralised interface for monitoring security across Samsung-connected devices.

Enhanced Data Protection: New recovery methods for Samsung Cloud to ensure data stays synchronised, even if a device is lost.

Secure Logins and Connections: Includes passkey logins for Samsung Accounts, options to disable 2G service, and safeguards against insecure Wi-Fi networks.

Theft Protection: Android 15 features like Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock, enhanced with biometric authentication requirements for sensitive security changes.

Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung has recently announced the development of a prototype XR headset, Project Moohan, in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. Based on Google’s new Android XR platform, the headset is expected to feature cutting-edge displays, pass-through capabilities, and natural multi-modal input. The device will offer a “spatial canvas” for activities such as exploring the world through Google Maps, watching YouTube videos, and receiving assistance from Gemini.

While Samsung has not officially confirmed it, the XR headset could be previewed at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January.