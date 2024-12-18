Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Realme 14x 5G launches on December 18, goes on sale at 12 pm: Details here

Realme said that the 14x 5G will be the first smartphone in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment to get an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance

Realme 14x 5G smartphone
Realme 14x 5G smartphone
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:01 AM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to launch the Realme 14x 5G budget smartphone in India on December 18. The company has confirmed that the Realme 14x 5G will be available from 12 pm onwards on the same day on Realme’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, Realme has revealed several key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Here are the details:
 
Realme 14x 5G: What to expect
 
Realme has highlighted that the standout feature of the 14x 5G is its IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, making it the first smartphone under Rs 15,000 to offer such protection. The device has also received Military-grade certification for shock resistance, ensuring added durability.
The design of the smartphone is complemented by a triple-camera setup arranged vertically within a rectangular module on the top-left corner of the rear panel. The 14x 5G adopts a flat-frame design, with a likely flat display. Realme describes the design as inspired by the "tough beauty of diamonds," with a back panel that shimmers like crystals and gems when exposed to sunlight. The device will be offered in three colour options: Gold, Red, and Black.

Realme has confirmed that the 14x 5G will feature a 6000mAh battery, making it the first smartphone in its segment to offer such a large battery. It will support 45W wired charging.
 
Realme 14x 5G: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary sensor
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh, 45W wired charging
  • Protection: IP69 rating, MIL-STD 810H certification
Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaChinese smartphones

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

