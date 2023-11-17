Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple may be working on graphene-based thermal components for iPhone 16

Apple may be working on graphene-based thermal components for iPhone 16

Apple has been filing patents related to the use of graphene for heat dissipation in portable devices, according to reports

BS Tech New Delhi
Reference Image: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max - Natural Titanium

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

American technology giant Apple Inc is reported to be working on a new thermal design for its upcoming iPhone 16 series. According to a report by MacRumors, the next-generation iPhone models would likely feature a graphene thermal system along with a metal battery casing to reduce overheating.

The move appears to address the overheating issues experienced by some early iPhone 15 Pro owners who complained that their iPhone could get abnormally hot to touch. Back in October, Apple rolled out an iOS software update to address the thermal issue.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to the report, Apple has been filing patents related to the use of graphene for heat dissipation in portable devices for the past few months, adding to the rumour. Graphene has higher thermal conductivity compared to copper, which is currently being used in iPhones.

While Apple transitioned from a black-foil casing on its watch’s battery to metal casing in 2021 with Series 7, an equivalent change on the iPhone is expected with the 16 Series.

Previously, it had been reported that the iPhone 16 could feature an additional button, purportedly solid-state-backed by its haptic engine. According to some news reports, Apple has named it “Capture Button” in its internal communications. Its functionality remains unclear at the moment, but the button is expected to be located below the power button and will likely be a capacitive button rather than mechanical.

Apple is reportedly moving the mmWave antenna responsible for operating 5G frequency waves at short distances to the left side of the smartphone to free up space for an additional button on the right side.

Also Read

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry

Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

Tim Cook confirms that Apple is working on generative-AI based features

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Microsoft announces text-to-speech avatar tool to create talking videos

'123456' the most common password, can be cracked in under a second: Study

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with built-in AI capabilities

Google rolls-out experimental 'Notes' feature for search in India: Details

WhatsApp Security Upgrade: Privacy checkup feature for safer chats

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple Apple iPhonesiPhonesTechnology

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story