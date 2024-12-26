Apple may launch new entry-level iPad in January 2025: What to expect

Apple has almost updated its entire iPad line-up in 2024, leaving only the entry-level iPad. However, according to a report by 9To5Mac, the US technology giant is expected to introduce the 11th generation iPad model in early 2025 with major performance improvements.

According to the report, the iPad 11 is scheduled for launch early next year, around the same time as iPadOS 18.3. For reference, Apple has already released the first developer beta version of iPadOS 18.3 and is expected to officially introduce the update in January 2025. The report stated that the anticipated iPad 11th generation model will come with iPadOS 18.3 pre-installed.

iPad 11th generation: What to expect

Apple is not expected to make significant changes to the device's overall aesthetics. However, on the performance front, the base iPad model could get a major boost. Similar to the latest iPad Mini model, the new generation entry-level iPad model could be powered by the A17 Pro chip. This would also allow the new iPad 11 to run Apple's suite of artificial intelligence features that the company calls Apple Intelligence.

Also Read

The report also stated that the anticipated iPad 11 model could be the first Apple device featuring the company's first modem to handle Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. Earlier it was reported that Apple's new modem chip will deliver lower peak speeds and reduced reliability compared to Qualcomm's current modems. Additionally, the new chip may not support mmWave 5G technology, which was introduced with the iPhone 12.

Apple's upcoming products

Besides a new entry-level iPad model, Apple is also expected to launch a new iPad Air, next-generation iPhone SE, M4-powered MacBook Air and more. Here are the details: