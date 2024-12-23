Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 02:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple mulls smart home doorbell with support for facial recognition: Report

Apple mulls smart home doorbell with support for facial recognition: Report

Reportedly, Apple is planning to expand its smart home products portfolio with Apple Intelligence-powered devices, including a wall-mounted iPad, a robotic tabletop device, a smart home camera

Apple mulls smart home doorbell with support for facial recognition: Report

File photo: Apple logo

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly working on expanding its smart home products portfolio in 2025, including a smart home doorbell equipped with an advanced facial recognition system similar to its Face ID technology, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The doorbell is expected to double as a door locking system, automatically unlocking if the facial data is registered with it, akin to how Face ID unlocks iPhones and iPads. Currently in its early stages, the smart doorbell may launch by the end of next year, the report stated.
 
Earlier reports by Bloomberg indicated that Apple is planning to expand its smart home products portfolio with devices powered by Apple Intelligence, including a wall-mounted iPad, a robotic tabletop device, and a smart home camera. According to the report, Apple could launch the wall-mounted display device as early as March 2025, with other products following later.
 
 
Smart home display
 
The smart home display, likely to be the first product to roll out, is reportedly designed as a central control hub for other Home products. Reportedly in development for the past three years, the display is expected to launch in March 2025.

Also Read

iOS 18.3 public beta

Apple releases iOS 18.3 public beta: How to download, eligible models, more

apple, apple logo

Apple in talks with Tencent, ByteDance to roll out AI features in China

apple, apple logo

Apple hits out at Meta platforms' numerous interoperability requests

With Karnataka-based contract manufacturer Aequs Group now part of the Apple Inc supply chain, the American tech giant's Indian footprint is growing rapidly. According to data intelligence firm The Trade Vision (TTV), India has already emerged as the

Apple scraps effort to offer iPhone via monthly subscription model

Apple, Apple Inc

EU intensifies demand for Apple to open up iPhone features to rivals

Codenamed J490 internally, the device is said to feature a six-inch squared display pane with thick edges. It is anticipated to include a front-facing camera for video conferencing, a rechargeable battery, built-in speakers, and will likely be available in black and silver colour options.
 
Robotic tabletop device
 
In addition to the smart home display, Apple is reportedly developing a robotic tabletop device. This device is expected to feature an iPad-like display mounted on a robotic limb and will incorporate artificial intelligence to interact with its environment. The AI system is designed to sense who is looking at the screen, what the user is doing, and whom they are speaking to, enabling precise adjustments and responses.
Smart home camera
 
Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier reported that Apple is working on a smart home camera device. Scheduled for production in 2026, the camera is designed to integrate seamlessly with Apple's ecosystem of devices.
 

More From This Section

chatbot

Bot detection no longer working, just wait until AI agents come along

AI

Language AIs in 2024: Size, guardrails and steps toward AI agents

File photo: OpenAI

OpenAI unveils 'o3' reasoning AI models, plans roll out from January 2025

Reno 13 series launch teaser shared by OPPO

OPPO confirms Reno 13 series launch for January 2025, shares design details

Top 5 camera-focused smartphones from 2024

Tech recap 2024: Top five camera-centric smartphones from Oppo, Vivo, Apple

Topics : Apple Inc Apple Smart homes Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon