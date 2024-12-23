From AI chips to 6G testing: How India's tech landscape evolved in 2024

The year 2024 marked a pivotal chapter in India’s technological journey. From forging global partnerships to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, expanding 5G networks, and setting sights on 6G dominance, India showcased its ambition to cement its place as a global tech hub. Here’s a detailed look at the highlights of India’s tech advancements in 2024.

Nvidia’s AI chip collaboration with India

One of the most exciting developments was Nvidia’s potential partnership with India to co-develop an artificial intelligence (AI) chip. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year in the US to discuss this ambitious project. This collaboration aims to leverage India’s burgeoning semiconductor design expertise and its expanding technology market.

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that discussions are in the early stages. Nvidia’s vision includes creating a custom AI chip tailored to meet India’s unique needs. This could include applications in security systems like the Kavach initiative for Indian Railways, as well as startups and government projects under the National AI Mission. Experts believe this partnership could add significant intellectual property to India’s tech landscape and stimulate innovation among local AI startups.

Airtel’s AI-powered spam detection

Bharti Airtel launched its AI-powered spam detection solution in late September 2024. In just 2.5 months, the system flagged an impressive eight billion spam calls and 0.8 billion spam SMS, reflecting its effectiveness in combating the growing menace of spam communications.

The AI-powered spam detection system employs a dual-layer protection mechanism that processes calls and SMS in real-time. It analyses over 250 parameters related to each call and message, including usage patterns, call frequency, and duration, to identify potential spam. The solution can process approximately 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls daily, identifying around one million spammers each day.

In addition to call identification, the system scans SMS for malicious links by cross-referencing against a centralised database of blacklisted URLs, enhancing user security against phishing attempts. Notably, about 35 per cent of flagged spam originates from landline numbers, highlighting a significant area of concern for users.

India’s push for 6G leadership

India’s 6G ambitions took centre stage with the release of the Bharat 6G Vision document in 2023, aiming to establish the country as a global leader in sixth-generation wireless technology by 2030. Significant strides were made in 2024.

India is actively advancing its 6G technology initiatives, aiming to become a global leader in the design, development, and deployment of sixth-generation wireless technology by 2030. It is expected to deliver speeds up to 1 terabit per second, which is significantly faster than the maximum speeds of 5G. It will also provide ultra-low latency, enabling applications such as remote-controlled factories and smart vehicles.

A new Centre of Excellence on Classical and Quantum Communications for 6G has been inaugurated this year at the IITM Research Park in Chennai to spearhead research and development in 6G technologies, with a collaboration of academia and industry. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated funds for next-generation testbeds to facilitate research on the 6G ecosystem, with about 470 proposals currently under evaluation for accelerated research initiatives.

Apple’s manufacturing shift to India

In a move signalling confidence in India’s manufacturing ecosystem, Apple initiated early production of its iPhone 17 in India — a significant shift from its traditional reliance on China. The ‘New Production Introduction’ stage for the iPhone 17 was conducted in India, marking a first for Apple.

Apple plans to move 25 per cent of its iPhone manufacturing capacity to India in the coming years. Foxconn, its key manufacturing partner, has committed to doubling its workforce in India to 100,000 to support this expansion. India’s success as a manufacturing base is evident, with Apple exporting $6 billion worth of iPhones from the country in just six months.

5G expansion sees broadening in 2024

India’s 5G rollout reached a milestone, with services available in 779 out of 783 districts as of October 2024. Over 460,000 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) were installed, enabling this extensive coverage.

The Ericsson Mobility Report predicts that by 2030, India will have 970 million 5G subscribers, accounting for 74 per cent of total mobile subscriptions. The proliferation of affordable 5G devices drove India’s rise as the second-largest market for 5G handsets globally, trailing only China.

Google’s Pixel manufacturing begins in India

Google joined the ‘Make in India’ wave by beginning local assembly of its Pixel 8 smartphones through Wowtek Technology in Tamil Nadu. In a major push for local manufacturing, Google has started assembling the Pixel 8 in India through its vendor, Wowtek Technology India, since August. Wowtek, a subsidiary of Bharat Foxconn International Holdings and part of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), operates a factory in Tamil Nadu. Senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) have indicated that Google plans to shift the majority of its mobile device assembly to India within three years. Its manufacturing operations are expected not only to serve the Indian market but also to facilitate exports to regions such as Europe and the US.

The company aims to leverage India’s manufacturing capabilities to enhance its global supply chain. In addition to smartphones, Google is also planning to establish a drone manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. This initiative could further strengthen India’s position in advanced technology manufacturing and align with governmental efforts to boost the drone sector.

Semiconductor manufacturing renaissance

India’s semiconductor aspirations received a fillip with several key developments in 2024. The US collaborated with India’s Semiconductor Mission under the ITSI Fund to strengthen the global semiconductor supply chain. Tata Electronics entered into agreements with Tokyo Electron to enhance semiconductor infrastructure in Gujarat and Assam, with investments amounting to Rs 1.18 trillion ($14 billion). Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro unveiled plans to invest $300 million in a fabless chip company, aiming to design 15 products by 2027.

These initiatives align with India’s $10 billion semiconductor initiative, attracting significant global investments and fostering domestic innovation.

India’s tech landscape in 2024 was defined by innovation, global partnerships, and a clear focus on self-reliance. From pioneering AI chip collaborations with Nvidia to spearheading 6G development, expanding 5G networks, and attracting global giants like Apple and Google to its manufacturing ecosystem, India demonstrated its readiness to lead in the global technology race.