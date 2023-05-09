Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple may release iOS 16.5 software update next week with small changes

Apple may release iOS 16.5 software update next week with small changes

The first is a Sports tab, added to the Apple News app, which allows users to access news, scores, and schedules for their favourite teams and leagues

IANS San Francisco
Apple may release iOS 16.5 software update next week with small changes

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple will reportedly release iOS 16.5 to the public next week with a few small changes.

According to a protected Twitter account that has shared build numbers for several iOS updates up to a week before they were released, the upcoming iOS 16.5 Release Candidate for developers will have a build number of 20F65, reports MacRumors.

Since late March, iOS 16.5 has been undergoing beta testing and appears to be a relatively minor software update. This release is expected to precede the announcement of iOS 17 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Currently, only two significant updates and features have been unveiled for the iPhone, said the report.

The first is a Sports tab, added to the Apple News app, which allows users to access news, scores, and schedules for their favourite teams and leagues.

The second update enables users to initiate a screen recording using Siri, allowing them to say "Hey Siri, start a screen recording" to record a video of their iPhone's screen and ask Siri to stop the recording when desired, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Apple has released its first batch of publicly available "rapid security" patches, which are specifically designed to address security vulnerabilities that are currently being actively exploited or pose a significant risk to the safety and privacy of customers.

According to Apple, the 'Rapid Security Responses' deliver important security improvements between software updates.

--IANS

shs/vd

Also Read

Apple iOS 16: 5G software available for iPhones, but do not update just yet

Apple may introduce high-end iPhone 'Ultra' in 2024 along with iPhone 16

Tech giant Apple might launch affordable iPhone SE 4 in 2023: Report

Apple may limit periscope camera to upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max/Ultra

Apple iPhone 14 at lowest-ever price of Rs 66,999 on Flipkart five-day sale

Poco F5 debuts Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 in India: Know price, specs

Spotify cleans up its playlists, removes thousands of AI-made songs

GSMA fined $224K over biometrics ID checks of attendees at MWC 2021

EU poised to be on forefront of artificial intelligence regulation

Truecaller coming soon to WhatsApp to combat spam calls, full details below

Topics :Apple IncApple iOSSoftware security

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story