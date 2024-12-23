Apple mulls smart home doorbell with support for facial recognition: Report

Apple is reportedly working on expanding its smart home products portfolio in 2025, including a smart home doorbell equipped with an advanced facial recognition system similar to its Face ID technology, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The doorbell is expected to double as a door locking system, automatically unlocking if the facial data is registered with it, akin to how Face ID unlocks iPhones and iPads. Currently in its early stages, the smart doorbell may launch by the end of next year, the report stated.

Earlier reports by Bloomberg indicated that Apple is planning to expand its smart home products portfolio with devices powered by Apple Intelligence, including a wall-mounted iPad, a robotic tabletop device, and a smart home camera. According to the report, Apple could launch the wall-mounted display device as early as March 2025, with other products following later.

Smart home display

The smart home display, likely to be the first product to roll out, is reportedly designed as a central control hub for other Home products. Reportedly in development for the past three years, the display is expected to launch in March 2025.

Codenamed J490 internally, the device is said to feature a six-inch squared display pane with thick edges. It is anticipated to include a front-facing camera for video conferencing, a rechargeable battery, built-in speakers, and will likely be available in black and silver colour options.

Robotic tabletop device

In addition to the smart home display, Apple is reportedly developing a robotic tabletop device. This device is expected to feature an iPad-like display mounted on a robotic limb and will incorporate artificial intelligence to interact with its environment. The AI system is designed to sense who is looking at the screen, what the user is doing, and whom they are speaking to, enabling precise adjustments and responses.

Smart home camera

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier reported that Apple is working on a smart home camera device. Scheduled for production in 2026, the camera is designed to integrate seamlessly with Apple's ecosystem of devices.