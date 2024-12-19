Apple releases iOS 18.3 public beta: How to download, eligible models, more

Apple has released the first public beta version of its iOS 18.3 update. After releasing the first beta of the new software version for developers, Apple has previewed the upcoming iPhone software update to users enrolled in the beta software program.

Compared to the iOS 18.2 update , iOS 18.3 appears to be a minor update, introducing a few new features, including added support for more smart home devices such as robot vacuum cleaners in the Home app, along with some user interface changes and bug fixes.

For reference, the recently released iOS 18.2 software update introduced the second batch of Apple Intelligence features, integrating image generation tools like Image Playground and Genmoji. It also integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT into the iPhone’s system, providing advanced writing tools and enhancing Siri’s ability to respond to complex requests.

iOS 18.3 public beta: Eligibility

The iOS 18.3 public beta update is available on all iPhones enrolled in the iOS 18 beta program. However, new Apple Intelligence features released in subsequent updates are supported only on the iPhone 15 Pro models and the iPhone 16 series models.

iOS 18.3 public beta: How to download and install