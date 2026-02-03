Apple offers education savings and no-interest EMI on select Macs and iPads

Apple has announced new offers for its Education Store, allowing students and educators to purchase select Mac and iPad models using no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans. According to Apple , the offer is valid until February 23. During this period, eligible students, teachers, and parents can combine no-interest EMI options with Education Savings, which essentially lowers the prices of eligible Mac and iPad models.

On Apple’s online store, no-interest EMI plans with tenures of three, six, nine, and 12 months are available on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. Meanwhile, the iPad (A16) and iPad Air are offered with no-interest EMI options for three- and six-month tenures. While Education Savings also apply to other products such as the Mac mini and iPad Pro, the no-interest EMI benefit is limited to the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad (A16), and iPad Air.

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, Max may launch this month with macOS 26.3 Apple has also noted that students and educators must complete verification through UNiDAYS to access Education Store pricing and related offers. Apple Education Store: Offer details MacBook Pro (M5, M4 Pro or M4 Max) Price: Rs 169,900 onwards

Price with Education Savings: Rs 159,900

No-interest EMI: 3,6,9 and 12 months MacBook Air (M4) Price: Rs 99,900 onwards

Price with Education Savings: Rs 89,900

No-interest EMI: 3,6,9 and 12 months iPad Air (M3) Price: Rs 59,900 onwards

Price with Education Savings: Rs 54,900

No-interest EMI: 3 and 6 months iPad (A16)