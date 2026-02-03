Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple offers education savings and no-interest EMI on select Macs and iPads

Apple offers education savings and no-interest EMI on select Macs and iPads

Apple is offering no-interest EMI plans on select MacBook and iPad models through its Education Store until February 23, allowing eligible students and educators to combine EMIs with Education Savings

Apple MacBook and iPad
Apple has introduced no-interest EMI options on select MacBook and iPad models for eligible students and educators
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:54 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Apple has announced new offers for its Education Store, allowing students and educators to purchase select Mac and iPad models using no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans. According to Apple, the offer is valid until February 23. During this period, eligible students, teachers, and parents can combine no-interest EMI options with Education Savings, which essentially lowers the prices of eligible Mac and iPad models.
 
On Apple’s online store, no-interest EMI plans with tenures of three, six, nine, and 12 months are available on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. Meanwhile, the iPad (A16) and iPad Air are offered with no-interest EMI options for three- and six-month tenures. While Education Savings also apply to other products such as the Mac mini and iPad Pro, the no-interest EMI benefit is limited to the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad (A16), and iPad Air.
Apple has also noted that students and educators must complete verification through UNiDAYS to access Education Store pricing and related offers.

Apple Education Store: Offer details

MacBook Pro (M5, M4 Pro or M4 Max)
  • Price: Rs 169,900 onwards
  • Price with Education Savings: Rs 159,900
  • No-interest EMI: 3,6,9 and 12 months
MacBook Air (M4)
  • Price: Rs 99,900 onwards
  • Price with Education Savings: Rs 89,900
  • No-interest EMI: 3,6,9 and 12 months
iPad Air (M3)
  • Price: Rs 59,900 onwards
  • Price with Education Savings: Rs 54,900
  • No-interest EMI: 3 and 6 months
iPad (A16)
  • Price: Rs 34,900 onwards
  • Price with Education Savings: Rs 32,900
  • No-interest EMI: 3 and 6 months

How to verify with UNiDAYS

To verify your student or staff status:
  • Add an eligible Mac or iPad to your bag on Apple’s Education Store online and proceed to checkout
  • Apple will prompt you to “Verify with UNiDAYS”
  • Click the verification option in the pop-up window to be redirected to the UNiDAYS website
  • Follow the on-screen steps using your institutional email ID or other required credentials
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI unsatisfied with Nvidia chips and looking for alternatives: Report

OpenAI launches Codex app for Desktop to gain ground in AI coding race

Oracle plans to raise up to $50 billion in 2026 for cloud buildup

Google postpones Fitbit account migration deadline to May 19: Details

Samsung Galaxy S26 series to iQOO 15R: Smartphones that may launch in Feb

Topics :Apple Apple MacBook AirApple MacBook ProApple iPad

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story