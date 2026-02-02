Apple MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, Max may launch this month with macOS 26.3

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch new MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips as early as February or March. According to MacRumors, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming MacBook Pro models are expected to ship with macOS 26.3, whose release window is slated for February to March, pointing to a launch timeline within this period.

Gurman noted that the new hardware is closely tied to the macOS 26.3 software cycle, strengthening expectations that Apple will introduce the refreshed MacBook Pro lineup during this window. This aligns with an earlier October 2025 report from AppleInsider, which also suggested that MacBook Pro models featuring the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips would debut alongside macOS 26.3.

Reports indicate that the upcoming MacBook Pro refresh will focus primarily on performance upgrades, with no major design or feature changes expected beyond the new chips. Apple is instead said to be reserving more substantial updates for late 2026 or 2027, which could include an OLED display with touch support, a slimmer design, M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, and built-in cellular connectivity.

Apple had already introduced the base 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M5 chip in October, but skipped the higher-end configurations at the time. The company is now expected to complete the lineup with more powerful variants, including upgraded versions of the 14-inch model and a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5-series chips.

macOS 26.3: What to expect

Apple’s latest update, macOS Tahoe 26.3, is currently in public beta and is expected to be released broadly in February or March. At this stage, no major new features have been definitively confirmed in the 26.3 build. Reports suggest the focus has been on bug fixes, performance improvements, and refinements rather than major user-facing additions. Apple has not officially published a feature list for macOS 26.3, and beta notes so far have not revealed significant changes.