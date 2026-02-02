February is set to be an active month for smartphone launches in India, with a mix of confirmed releases and devices expected to arrive soon. From Samsung’s anticipated Galaxy S26 series and Vivo’s Zeiss-backed, camera-focused V70 lineup to new offerings from OPPO , POCO, iQOO and Realme , several brands are preparing to refresh their portfolios across segments. Here’s a look at the key smartphones launching this month and those expected to debut soon.

Samsung Galaxy A07

Launch: First week of February

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy A07 5G will launch in India in the first week of February. The smartphone will feature a “Track Camera Deco” design and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It will arrive as the 5G successor to the Galaxy A07 4G currently sold in India.

The Galaxy A07 5G will sport a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of brightness, protected by two-step tempered glass. It will feature an 8MP front camera and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy F70 series Launch: February 2 Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy F lineup with the launch of the Galaxy F70 series in India. The company has confirmed that the Galaxy F70e 5G will be the first smartphone in the lineup, launching on February 2, and has revealed some key specifications. The Galaxy F70e will feature a display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. It will come with a leather-finish back and a key island design on the side, and will be available in Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue colour options.

For imaging, the phone will include a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an 8MP front camera. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. Samsung said devices in the new series will combine capable hardware with new AI-driven features aimed at enhanced performance and functionality. OPPO K14X 5G Launch: February 10 OPPO has confirmed that it will launch the OPPO K14X 5G in India on February 10. The smartphone will feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits peak brightness.

The OPPO K14X 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with UFS storage. It will feature a 50MP rear camera and include OPPO AI imaging features such as AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Best Shot and AI Unblur. The phone will carry an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and will run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. iQOO 15R Launch: February 27 iQOO will launch the iQOO 15R in India on February 27. Ahead of the launch, an Amazon microsite has gone live, revealing key specifications. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, marking the first “R” model in the iQOO flagship lineup.

ALSO READ: Google postpones Fitbit account migration deadline to May 19: Details As per the microsite, the phone could feature a 1.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate and will ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. iQOO has also confirmed four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. Vivo V70 series Launch: Coming soon Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V70 series in India, comprising the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. The smartphones will feature camera systems co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss. While the launch date has not been announced, Vivo has shared key specifications.

The V70 series will feature a 6.59-inch flat 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. The V70 Elite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The lineup will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera and a 50MP Zeiss telephoto camera with 3x optical and 100x digital zoom, along with support for 4K 60fps video up to 3x zoom and a 50MP front camera. The phones will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and bypass charging support. POCO X8 Pro series POCO is reportedly preparing to launch the X8 Pro series in India. According to a GSMArena report, the lineup may include the POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max.

The POCO X8 Pro is expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery, while the X8 Pro Max could feature an 8,500mAh battery. Both models are tipped to support 100W wired charging. If based on the Redmi Turbo 5 series launched in China, the X8 Pro could feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. The X8 Pro Max may sport a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display with similar brightness and a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. Both phones are expected to feature a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP front camera.

Realme 16 Realme is reportedly preparing to launch the standard Realme 16 in India after introducing the Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ last month. The phone has already launched in Vietnam and is expected to arrive in India soon, based on a BIS listing spotted by 91Mobiles. Based on the global variant, the Realme 16 5G could feature a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,200 nits peak brightness. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset and feature a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 50MP front camera.

ALSO READ: OPPO K14X with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 to launch on February 10: Specs Samsung Galaxy S26 series Samsung is expected to launch its next-generation Galaxy S26 series later this month. The lineup is likely to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the launch is yet to be officially confirmed, Samsung has previewed a new privacy display feature that will debut with its upcoming Galaxy smartphones. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and may feature a 200MP main camera, along with 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP telephoto cameras. The 3x telephoto lens could be upgraded from 10MP to 12MP, and the phone may adopt a new pill-shaped rear camera design.