Apple Pay comes to India: Axis Bank credit card users can now tap to pay

Apple Pay has launched in India, allowing users to make payments using iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, with support for Mac set to be introduced soon.

At launch, customers with Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards can add their cards to Apple Pay and use them at in-store and online merchants across India, as well as anywhere that accepts NFC transactions.

Apple said customers can use the service to pay in stores, apps and on the web without having to type in PINs or use one-time passwords (OTPs) at checkout.

“India is home to a dynamic and digitally savvy population that continues to embrace a cashless future while expecting the highest standards of security and privacy, and we’re so excited to bring Apple Pay to users in India today,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice-president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

Bailey said Apple Pay allows users to tap to pay in stores without an additional app, PIN or OTP, and make online payments without repeatedly entering payment information. Axis Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry said the introduction of Apple Pay would give the bank’s credit card customers greater choice and flexibility across the Mastercard and Visa networks. How can customers set up and use Apple Pay? Customers can add an eligible card to Apple Wallet through the latest version of the Axis Bank app. They can also open the Wallet app on an iPhone, tap the plus sign and follow the steps to add a card.

For payments at stores, users can double-click the side button or Home button, authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode if prompted, and hold the iPhone or Apple Watch near the contactless reader. Apple Pay can also be used for in-store purchases on an iPhone or Apple Watch without a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. The service uses the device’s Near Field Communication (NFC) chip to connect with the payment terminal. A purchase may not appear in the transaction history until the device reconnects to the internet or cellular service. Users can also make purchases with Apple Pay on iPhone and iPad in apps or on the web. Support for Mac is expected soon.

Apple Pay also works in third-party browsers at participating merchants. Users can select Apple Pay at checkout, scan a QR code with their iPhone, review the payment and order details, and confirm the purchase. Customers will continue to earn the rewards and benefits offered by their cards when using Apple Pay. How does Apple Pay secure transactions? Apple said actual card numbers are neither stored on the device or on its servers nor shared by the company with merchants. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and stored in the Secure Element, a certified chip designed to store payment information on the device.

Apple said it does not retain transaction information that can be tied back to a user. If an iPhone is lost or stolen, users can use the Find My app to locate or lock the device, or suspend payments from it. Mastercard President for India and South Asia Gautam Aggarwal said transactions made using Apple Pay are protected through Mastercard's tokenisation technology, with a unique cryptographically secured token used for each transaction. Visa Group Country Manager for India and South Asia Suresh Sethi said the launch combined Apple’s consumer experience with Visa’s network and tokenisation capabilities. Apple does not charge users a fee for purchases made through Apple Pay in stores, online or in apps. The card issuer may, however, apply its usual charges or fees. Apple Pay also does not impose a limit on the number of transactions users can make.

Where will Apple Pay be accepted in India? At launch, Apple Pay will be accepted by millions of merchants across India, including Apple Store locations, Blinkit, Chaayos, Comet, Croma, Interflora, Ixigo, Le15 Patisserie, Reliance brands, Tata 1mg and Zomato. Apple has also worked with payment service providers including Cashfree, JusPay, Mswipe, Paytm, PayU, Pine Labs, Razorpay and Worldline to bring Apple Pay to their merchant networks in India. Apple Pay can also be used internationally wherever contactless payments are accepted, subject to support from the user's bank and any fees it may charge for overseas usage. Apple Pay is available in more than 90 countries and regions and works with more than 11,000 bank and network partners worldwide.